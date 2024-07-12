Product Manager - Vehicle Software Factory
2024-07-12
Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
This is us, your new colleagues
We are Vehicle Software Factory, a part of Vehicle Technology. We are in Bangalore and Gothenburg, and we proudly take ownership of our software integration and testing responsibilities. We will continue to grow in capacity and responsibility in the coming years!
We test GTT's complete software deliveries and understand the full product, hardware, and software. We believe that working with Software is a creative process and it should be fast! The engineers should focus on the technical challenges of our products and not the shortcomings of our development tools or processes. Our mission is to provide the best development toolchain in the automotive business for the Software Developers in Volvo Group Trucks Technology. By this we can bring new products to the market faster than our competitors.
Electrification and CO2 challenges are keeping us busy, just like the need for improved effectiveness and efficiency in our software release flow. As part of GTTs (Group Trucks Technology) Vehicle Technology, we are working globally with all sites and with our colleagues in the other engineering departments.
What you will do
As Product Manager in VSF you will be responsible for management of the meta product strategy, collaboration with Product Leaders to keep up-to-date roadmaps for train backlog, PI execution and be the ambassador for the VSF train on solution level.
Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:
* Managing and prioritizing the ART backlog.
* Define PI train goals regarding portfolio and company priority.
* Set clear objectives and key results and track the progress against them.
* Facilitate PO sync ceremonies and be an experienced stakeholder of PI backlog.
* Align priority among the VSF teams and judge the business value of train deliveries.
* Ensure that the train is connected to the portfolio and delivers enablers as planned.
* Connecting with other Release trains, defining product strategy and road maps and more.
Together with the VSF management team and RTE you will help continue developing the way forward for the train.
Who are you?
We believe you have the right mindset to make a difference within our organization. You have proven experience working as a PM in a relevant environment and experience with agile development methodologies, but you are not afraid to challenge and adapt ways of working. This role requires a "can-do" attitude, being a problem solver and involves working within the Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) to ensure alignment across teams. You have previous experience working with software development and a positive mindset and are eager to support and develop the set-up.
Requirements:
* University degree in mechatronics or software engineering.
* Software development/Software verification work experience.
* Strong understanding of the product development life cycle and software development processes.
* Understanding of Continuous Integration (CI) tools and practices, including experience with CI pipelines and automated testing frameworks.
* Understanding of Software-in-the-Loop (SIL) and Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) testing methodologies and their application in a validating system.
* Good knowledge of test automation processes and gating strategy.
* Familiarity with tools such as Jira, Confluence.
It's considered a plus if you have experience from "Solution level" and Volvo experience.
What do we offer?
To be part of defining the ways of working within VSF ART. In addition, we offer you the opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment, which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. We trust the individual, act as a team, and stay close to the product.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
