Product Manager - Organisational Growth
2023-04-24
The Role
Kognic is seeking a Product Manager to join our Product team that is currently being built out. You will report to our VP of Product together with one other Product Manager. Our Product vision is to become the leading data platform accelerating machine learning for performance-critical applications. Driven by a deep empathy of our customers' unique needs, a solid understanding of our complex ecosystem of automotive and deep tech; we are responsible for the Product strategy and the execution of the same.
Where you will make an impact
As a Product Manager you are accountable for ensuring the product is valuable and for coordinating actions across the company to make it successful. You provide the Product Teams with solid knowledge of the business context, with input from marketing, sales, service, finance, legal, security, and privacy. You will work inside our Organisational Growth Product Area and collaborate closely with the Product Area Lead and with the Product Teams to ensure our products are valuable, viable, usable, and feasible. Building the right product and conveying its value to the market is core to success.
Our SaaS platform helps global automotive companies pursue autonomous driving and ever-better ADAS. The organisations in the ADAS/AD domain are complex, with many different teams, roles and systems. Being able to quickly start and effectively manage ongoing initiatives to scale up and down as needed is complex and requires a lot of effort. We provide enterprise-ready tools to enable our customers to manage projects and teams, including a flexible annotator workforce that can efficiently create and curate data for high-scale and complex automotive use cases. We call this Product Area Organisational Growth and it currently consists of two Product Teams.
Who you are
• Influential communicator
• Shine in both technical and business contexts
• You have a low ego and enjoy listening and learning as much as getting things done
• You care deeply about solving user problems
• You can execute even when the context is not ideal
Your experience
• Solid knowledge of the Product Manager role and practical experience working as the same in a B2B domain
• Track record of shipping at least one successful B2B, SaaS and/or enterprise product
• If you have experience working with machine-learning applications, it is meritorious
• It is also meritorious if you have experience working with the automotive industry
Hybrid remote
Kognicians are a smart and extremely passionate bunch, excited about taking part in the future of machine learning and data. Kognic supports a hybrid work environment and will consider remote candidates if your CV and subsequent interviews reveal a high-level of accomplishment, maturity and desire. Kognic is an english-speaking business, but with a great diversity of global backgrounds and perspectives.
If you are all that and more, we'd love to meet you! Please submit your CV together with a paragraph of what you are most proud of in your career.
What is in it for you?!
Other than working with our excellent team in an inspiring and collaborative environment, we also offer you this:
• Strong values and purpose-driven company
• Being part of defining and building the ground truth product
• Workplace flexibility and work-life balance
• Competitive salaries
• Exciting career opportunities in a dynamic and fast scaling startup!
• Parental pay, salary exchange, maximum health benefit, order your workstation, 30 days vacation, place your pension - to name a few.
About Kognic
Founded in 2018 by Oscar Petersson and Daniel Langkilde, two engineering physicists working in the field of Deep Learning, Kognic is taking on one of the most challenging areas in mobility - the quest to make automated / autonomous driving systems more accurate and safer. Today, we help machines reliably make sense of a messy, chaotic, and unstructured world. Our data platform enables OEMs to get to market faster with less risk - and data engineers simply love working with our MLOps tools.
