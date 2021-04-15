Product Manager - Operational Systems and Apps - Instabox Sweden AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Instabox Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-15Who we areOver the course of the past five years we have grown to a business of over 600 Instaboxers united by a single purpose; providing the smoothest shipping experience known to mankind. Parcels have been delivered to people's homes for centuries, millennia even (rough guesstimation disclaimer). But a solution with digitalized lockers connected by sophisticated software that allows the user to know precisely when the order is ready for pickup, let's just say that is something new. We are really really fast, both in terms of parcel delivery and when it comes to growing our business. In parallel with this growth, we continue to scale up our product offering and have laid the foundation for a Product Management team with a diverse set of skills that will enable us to develop faster and more purposefully than ever before. Now we are looking for yet another member to this team, focusing on the systems and applications used in our logistics operations.What you will be doingAs a Product Manager for our Operational Systems & Apps domain, you will work closely with our engineers and other stakeholders in several markets. By combining internal requirements with feedback from the business, you will be tasked with defining and driving the roadmap of our most critical systems that allow us to provide our services. That includes driver apps, order administration, customer service clients, route planning, and many more.As such your responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:Integrating product analysis as well as customer and market insights into product requirements, roadmaps, and strategies.Leading projects and continuous development together with our developers, data scientists, and designers with the aim of improving the products.Managing stakeholders (primarily in our operations organization) and prioritizing interests and requirements.Executing data analysis of existing processes with the focus of improving and developing our products.In other words: Product management for an organization that grows at a superhuman pace, while accuracy and service quality should only be impacted in a positive direction. That's no mean feat, but we trust you'll be up to the task!Who you areIn order to be successful in this role we believe you will have at least 5 years of documented experience in product management, ideally managing systems with professional users and high requirements on service stability and quality. You probably have a BSc or MSc in Engineering or a related discipline but regardless of your academic background you have experience from making analyses based on user testing, data analysis, and customer insights, and you always think "user first".Let's be clear: The important part is that you know how to navigate an organization and inspire an engineering department to get things done. At Instabox we are about killing our darlings and coming up with new ways to do what we do but better.As a person, you are passionate about building technically excellent products, you don't settle for less than optimal and you have a way of inspiring people to make that journey with you. When we call your references they will tell us about your storytelling and relationship-building skills and your capacity to align engineers and designers towards a common end goal.We offer youThe chance to be part of something truly amazing. With strong investors and high organic growth in existing markets, there is no limit to what we can achieve. We can promise you that you will be challenged, pushed to develop your skillset, and have the opportunity to work with open, driven, and smart colleagues. The journey ahead is what excites every Instaboxer working here today and we are just getting started. Then there is the compensation package, benefits, centrally located office, etc. but we'll get to that in due time.Hit "Apply" and give us a chance to show you how fantastic this job could be. We look forward to meeting you.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-15Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-31Instabox Sweden AB5695402