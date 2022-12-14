Product Manager - Growth & Monetization
2022-12-14
Did you know that fishing is the world's most popular hobby? We do! And here at Fishbrain we have created the world's largest social network dedicated to people who love fishing. We want to make sure that we can give them the greatest experience possible and make their fishing dreams come true, no matter where they are in the world.
We have over 14 million users all over the world who have logged over 12 million catches in our app. We're growing fast, both in our social network and in the company, which is why we're looking for a Product Manager to join our team. We hope that it's you.
As a member of the Product team, you'll merge technology and design into one seamless and relevant user experience. In this role you'll go deep on analysis, UX, engagement, retention, and delivering user value for our users. You value qualitative and quantitative research equally, and know when is the best time to apply each. You'll work in a cross-functional team, collaborate with our other Product Managers, and report to the Director of Product.
Please submit your application in English.
What you'll do:
Lead the product development in one of our cross functional teams.
You will follow the complete user journey and analysis of user funnels.
Drive and manage the teams backlog from epics to delivered features
Prioritize team projects and development based on user value, impact, and company goals - and continually communicate your prioritization within your team and the company.
Gain a deep understanding of our users and our business in order to prioritize work and make informed decisions.
Research and analyse markets, competition, and user requirements in depth in order to keep abreast of the competition and drive product requirements.
Create product documentation including product requirements and use cases, to clearly define the product capabilities, down to a detailed level, accounting for positive and negative paths.
Work tightly with the Product Managers team and UX/UI teams on requirements and wireframes/design development.
Cultivate strong relationships among working teams
What we are fishing for:
You have at least 3 years of experience in Product management within startup or tech company
Deep knowledge and experiences of driving and developing digital consumer facing products.
Hands-on experience as a product owner for a cross functional team doing agile software development
Experience with growth & monetization of mobile apps
Proven track record of delivering successful products that users love.
You are self-motivated and accountable with an entrepreneurial spirit.
Strong communication and presentation skills with the ability to speak fluently with many different stakeholders.
Strong orientation towards data and always wanting to understand the "Why?" of what happens.
Understanding of how to develop rapid prototypes, A/B testing, and iterative development practices.
Ability to adapt rapidly in a fast moving environment with shifting priorities and the ability to react quickly, dynamically, and intelligently.
Experiences within outdoor, fishing and the fishing industry as a plus
Where you'll work:
We have 100+ employees, boasting almost 40 different nationalities. At Fishbrain, we love diversity, we embrace and welcome new ideas, we move fast and live by the "dare to fail" mentality.
We're a hybrid remote company. Some of us work from boats or tents. Some of us work in our home office in Stockholm, Sweden. Some of us work from home. That's the beauty of hybrid remote work. For this role, we ask that you are based in the area of Stockholm, Sweden so that you can occasionally collaborate in-person with your colleagues. When you're working from the office, then you'll have access to fishing rods for relaxing lunch fishing, our friendly office dogs, and plenty of coffee. Just make sure to make a fresh pot!
Relocation possibilities are based on current Swedish regulations. Let us know when you apply if you're looking for relocation.
