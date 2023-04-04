Product Manager - Finance
2023-04-04
Svea Solar is on a mission to end the use of fossil-fuel by making solar power more accessible by creating a digital energy solution. In our pursuit of making the world more sustainable, we are looking for a Product Manager to lead our product portfolio to the next level.
As Product Manager Finance you will be part of the Product management team, reporting to our CPO Joakim Grönvall (https://www.linkedin.com/in/jgronvall/)
(he won't mind if you stalk him a bit). And your responsibility will be to build and drive our financial products to the next level.
In this role will your focus be to find news ways of packaging, improving and streamlining our main finance product offering Leasing. Since Svea Solar is rapidly growing it is important that your ideas are scalable, efficient, and drive the long-term business such as energy optimization and grid services. To achieve this, you will be working very close to our several of our departments such as marketing, sales, finance, strategy & business development, and operations to turn your ideas and plans into reality
Responsibilities
• Define and follow-up business plans for our products to ensure that we reach our targets.
• Define a roadmap for improving offerings and packaging for leasing products and new financial offerings.
• Maximize revenue for Svea Solar value for our customers by evaluating which of our current hardware and software products should be included in the packages.
• Drive and implement said roadmap together with the product team as well as other departments.
• Draw up customer agreements and contracts for purchasing the services together with our legal advisors.
• Build a scalable and efficient long-term structure for keeping track of our assets and sold products.
• Create and implement work processes needed for the organization to sell the products
Are we a match?
To be a great fit for our position as Product Manager, we believe you are an inspiring leader that is driven, creative, engaged and is used to pitching and continuously improving your ideas with new thoughts and input from your team and other departments. You are also not afraid of hands-on tasks such as coaching sales teams or setting up processes and digging into details to understand how we can improve our workflows.
If you also think that the following matches who you are, send in your application right away and we'll start a conversation!
Diversity & Inclusion
Svea Solar believes that a diverse workplace leads to the creativity that's necessary for the industry to keep on growing in a sustainable & innovative way. We welcome new co-workers from different backgrounds and experiences to represent the diversity of our community and customers.
