Product Manager - Computational Data Governance
2024-01-26
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Data & Analytics Core
The Data & Analytics Core teams have a mission to empower individuals and organizations with the tools and capabilities to unlock the full potential of their data. We are committed to provide a comprehensive data platform that facilitates data collection, management, analysis, and visualization, enabling our users to make data-informed decisions and create meaningful change.
The Computational Data Governance-team is part of the Unified Data Platform that we are about to build within Volvo Cars. Used by all domains in with a data mesh approach. You will collaborate with other teams in the Data Platform, to create this Unified Data Platform for the majority of Volvo Cars data needs.
What you'll do
As a Product Manager for Computational Data Governance, you will be shaping and optimizing this part within our data platform. The "Computational Data Governance" refers to a modern approach in managing and governing data, where automated, algorithm- and metadata-driven techniques are used to ensure data quality, security, compliance, and effective usage across an organization.
Your role will be pivotal in creating a seamless and efficient data journey for our users. The team will be implementing tools and frameworks that ensure effective data governance like data usage, data quality, and enforcing data privacy in a proactive way.
* Together with the Product Management-team, develop and executing a strategic vision for Volvo Cars Data Platform.
* Develop and execute a product strategy for computational data governance
* Develop a deep understanding of our stakeholders, their pain points, and their needs. Advocate for the customer throughout the product development process.
* Work closely with cross-functional team with units as Legal, Data Protection Office, Data Governance department to align with their requirements on the data.
* Define and prioritize product requirements, roadmaps, and development milestones.
* Ensuring data governance and compliance standards are met for the platform itself but also the data products being built on the data platform.
* Continuously staying updated with data technology trends and best practices to enhance the data governance-related parts of the data platform.
In addition, you will together with the Product Management team collaborate to get the most out of all capabilities in the data platform.
What you'll bring
* Product Management experience, particularly in data or platform related roles.
* Technical experience in data governance (like GDPR, CCPA, etc.) software development and data management.
* Knowledge of data governance principles, practices, and technologies, particularly in computational data governance.
* You have the ability to navigate complex technicalities and provide innovative solutions in the data space.
* You have the ability to define and execute product strategies to shape our data platform's future.
* You have a forward-thinking and innovative mindset to bring to the team.
* Experience in managing the full product lifecycle, from ideation through development, launch, and iteration.
* Knowledge or experience of both traditional and modern data engineering practices
* Strong technical insights, with a deep understanding of data architecture, Data Mesh principles, and software development.
* Experience working with highly visible projects in an international environment.
If you're excited about leveraging your technical expertise and skills to redefine data management and drive the adoption of Data Mesh principles within our organization, we encourage you to apply for this role.
