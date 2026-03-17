Product Line Manager Aftermarket OreBody Solutions
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Örebro Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Örebro
2026-03-17
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, Hallsberg
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, Lindesberg
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, Askersund
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, Fagersta
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Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
OreBody Solutions is shaping the future of exploration, with aftermarket as a critical pillar of growth. We are looking for a Product Line Manager, Aftermarket to define and execute the OreBody Solutions aftermarket vision, turning installed-base insight and lifecycle excellence into sustainable global growth.
Your Mission
You will own and execute the OreBody Solutions aftermarket strategy, defining how parts, service solutions, kits, rebuilds, upgrades, service agreements, and lifecycle programs are structured and delivered globally.
You will translate installed-base insights and customer needs into scalable, differentiated aftermarket offerings that improve uptime, safety, productivity, and total cost of ownership.
To support this, you will ensure robust end-to-end aftermarket processes are in place, spanning demand planning, parts master data, pricing and margin management, stocking strategies, service-level definitions, distribution models, lifecycle and obsolescence management.
You will work closely with Supply Chain, Operations, and regional teams to balance availability, service performance, and working capital.
A critical part of the role is integrating Schramm aftermarket into OreBody Solutions business-as-usual. You will harmonize part structures, kits, pricing logic, documentation, and service standards, ensuring consistent execution across regions and Customer Centers.
You will work with Epiroc Customer Centers worldwide to ensure they have the right structure, capability, and technical knowledge to support OBK and the broader OreBody Solutions portfolio. This includes defining clear aftermarket playbooks, training and certification requirements, and support and escalation models.
Your Profile
We are looking for a candidate with 8+ years' experience who brings strong strategic and commercial leadership, with a proven track record of driving impactful change and growth in a global aftermarket environment across complex portfolios.
You are a highly collaborative leader who works effectively across functions and regions, and you are motivated by building new paths, tackling complex challenges, exploring, shaping, and scaling new solutions beyond established operating models.
Location and travel
This is a global role and can be based anywhere, with flexibility to work from an Epiroc location or in a hybrid setup where role requirements allow.
Travel will be high in the early stages (up to 50%) to support strategy definition, integration, and Customer Center enablement, and is expected to reduce as the strategy and structure are established.
Application and contacts
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than 2026-03-29.
We review applications on a rolling basis. Please note that, due to the current regulations, we will only consider applications received through our system and not via email or social media. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "82511-44043480". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Dana Galova +420777518365 Jobbnummer
9803589