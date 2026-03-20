Product Lifecycle Engineer
Berg Propulsion Production AB / Administratörsjobb / Öckerö Visa alla administratörsjobb i Öckerö
2026-03-20
, Göteborg
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, Kungälv
, Tjörn
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Title: Product Lifecycle Engineer Location: Sweden Department: Product Support Reporting to: Technical Manager - Product Support
About the role
As a Product Lifecycle Engineer at Berg Propulsion, you will play a key role in safeguarding the performance, reliability and quality of our products throughout their operational life. The role sits within the Product Support Technical Team and works closely with colleagues across engineering, purchasing and quality as well as with external partners such as suppliers, shipyards and vessel owners.
In this role, "product health" refers to monitoring and safeguarding how Berg Propulsion products perform in operation, ensuring that technical issues are properly investigated and that lessons learned lead to product and quality improvements.
You will lead and support technical investigations related to warranty claims and product performance, ensuring that issues are properly analysed and resolved. A central part of the role is to translate findings into improvements that strengthen product quality, reduce future claims and support long-term customer satisfaction.
The position requires both technical understanding and the ability to work in complex situations involving multiple stakeholders across the global organization.
Key responsibilities
Safeguard the technical, functional and commercial integrity of Berg Propulsion products throughout their operational life.
Drive and coordinate quality events and product improvement activities related to field performance.
Lead, assess and coordinate technical investigations related to warranty claims, either remotely or onsite when required, to determine root cause and support decision-making.
Provide technical and commercial guidance during customer warranty claim processes.
Contribute to continuous product improvement initiatives together with cross-functional teams.
Issue and manage service letters when product updates or operational guidance need to be communicated to customers.
Work closely with the Quality team to perform root cause analysis and implement corrective actions.
Coordinate internally with Product, Product Support and Purchasing teams and externally with suppliers, shipyards and vessel owners.
Your profile
We are looking for a technically strong and structured professional who is comfortable analysing complex technical issues and guiding investigations across multiple stakeholders.
You likely have:
A university degree in engineering, or equivalent experience.
At least 5 years of experience in product support within the marine industry.
Experience working with product investigations, technical troubleshooting or warranty handling.
Ability to lead technical investigations and coordinate work across teams.
Strong communication skills and the ability to work constructively with both internal teams and external partners.
You work in a structured and methodical way and are able to maintain focus on processes and established principles even under pressure.
What you will contribute
In this role you will contribute by:
Strengthening the customer experience in terms of reliability and perceived quality of Berg Propulsion products.
Turning technical investigations into concrete product improvements.
Supporting a lifecycle perspective on our products and their performance in operation.
Ensuring that improvement initiatives lead to measurable results.
About the team
The Product Support Technical Team works globally to support vessels in operation and ensure that field experience feeds back into product development and quality improvements. The team collaborates closely with engineering, purchasing and quality functions across the Berg organization.
What we offer
A technically challenging role in a global marine technology company.
Opportunities to work closely with product development, quality and global service teams.
An environment focused on operational excellence and continuous improvement.
The opportunity to influence how product knowledge from the field drives future product development.
For questions about the position, contact Jonas Milefors +46 31 7548121 jonas.milefors@bergpropulsion.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7436492-1905627". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Berg Propulsion Production AB
(org.nr 556568-3058), https://bergpropulsion.teamtailor.com
Tärnvägen 15 (visa karta
)
475 40 HÖNÖ Arbetsplats
Berg Propulsion AB Jobbnummer
9811209