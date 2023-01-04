Product Lifecycle Engineer - Label Team
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Älmhult Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Älmhult
2023-01-04
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Älmhult
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Hultsfred
eller i hela Sverige
Once upon a time BILLY, MÄRIT, TRÅDFRI and all their siblings in the IKEA range was born, or the idea of these products at least! Behind our whole range there is a lot of hard work from our many skilled Engineers, and some of them started their career just like a Product Lifecycle Engineer (PLE). Working as a Product Lifecycle Engineer is a good way to get to know the IKEA way of working.
Right now, we are looking for 6 Product Lifecycle Engineers to the team for a short time assignment for one year starting in February 2023 according to plan.
What is this assignment all about?
The Product Lifecycle Engineer label will have an important role to implement GS1 standard for IKEA as well as building competence around Local Compliance Information (LCI) and other label related topics. You will be a part of a central team supporting the Range Areas with administrative work as well as expertise in label related topics. You will work closely with the engineers in the product development teams, mainly PRE, as well as have a close dialogue with other stakeholders: GS1 team, the purchasing organization and IT.
Tasks
Participate in label coordination groups to represent business areas in development and implementation of new labels and label solutions including GS1
Act as coordinator between project groups and HFB engineers to investigate, find solutions and take decision in label projects
Facilitate collaboration between purchasing & logistic areas, business areas, solution teams and label project groups
Secure product compliance to relevant marking requirements
Apply and manage updates of labels in product documentation for a wide range of products
Act on label deviations
Participate in requirement development related to labels Follow up on label implementation
Who are we looking for?
You are an Engineer in the beginning of your career, with a university degree in Engineering or equivalent. Suggestion on previous experience is PLE job, administration, book-keeping, legal communication, master-data handling, insurance administration, sales support.
Important capabilities are analytical skills, attention to detail and being persistent. You have some experience in working with product development and/or creation and maintenance of product documentation. You work in a structured way with analytical skills and to take the lead in your own work, as well as in your contacts with internal and external stakeholders. Furthermore, you have strong communication skills and building good relations based on trust. IKEA of Sweden is a truly global environment, with colleagues from all over the world and you therefore need to be fluent in English both verbal and written.
Ability to interpret requirement specifications and translate requirements into marking needs
Can support to develop marking related requirements with business needs in mind
Ability to handle large amounts of data, from sorting and analyzing to manual entering in IT-application is a very important part of the assignment
Performing repetitive tasks with attention to detail will be a substantial part of the assignment
Will need to learn about wide parts of the IKEA range
Additional information
If you have any questions about the position, please contact People & Culture Recruiter Maria Fröberg Larsson, +46 766 190 996. We look forward to receiving your application in English, at the latest January, 17th. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidates.
At IKEA we believe that we're better when we're physically together for collaboration, dialogues, and conversations. We believe in the power of human interactions; the informal chats, the energy, belonging, and creativity generated by people being in the same place. Our approach is that we spend most of our time in the IKEA workplace and with flexibility to work from home when relevant. This role is based in Älmhult, Sweden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-17
https://smrtr.io/cC-gw Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556074-7551)
Tulpanvägen 8 (visa karta
)
343 81 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Of Sweden Jobbnummer
7315158