Product Lead, Privacy, and Compliance
2024-02-09
We are looking for a Product Lead to join our Acquisition and onboarding team expanding the team scope to cover privacy and compliance across the Consumer platform
Acquisition & Onboarding is a sub-group in the Consumer Product group focused on new-user experiences of Wolt, from first impression through first purchase. We maintain platforms that automate user acquisition; build market and attribution models; drive organic search improvements; and fine-tune user onboarding and early user experiences in our consumer apps and website.
As the Privacy and Compliance Product Lead, you will play a pivotal role in steering Wolt's compliance initiatives ensuring wolt-grade user experiences. This role requires a strategic thinker who can balance business and technical understanding with a strong grasp of privacy and compliance laws. We are looking for a generalist product manager who can navigate across different parts of the platform while coordinating privacy and compliance efforts. You will work with a cross-functional team of incredibly talented colleagues in engineering, product, data and marketing in a very impactful role. While your daily work will revolve around these efforts, your home base will be a team of product managers in a product organization.
Key Responsibilities:
Be a product lead for an engineering team focused on web publishing and developing and enhancing privacy and compliance features in our web presence.
Collaborate closely with various feature teams across Wolt to ensure comprehensive compliance with privacy laws and regulations
Develop and implement privacy and compliance strategies in alignment with business goals and legal requirements.
Stay abreast of relevant laws and regulations based on your collaboration with our legal team and assess their impact on Wolt's business and product development.
Qualifications:
Proven experience in product management, particularly in privacy and compliance. You know what it takes to develop a great product, as well as lead, develop, and nurture high-performing teams of super cool, friendly, and talented humans
A collaborator who enjoys building solutions with multiple different stakeholders and program manage/coordinate the efforts to reach a common goal.
Fast learner with good capabilities to handle the product details of DSA, GDPR, and other relevant privacy laws and regulations.
A mixture of data analysis skills, engineering understanding, design sensitivity, and business savviness with the go-getter attitude of a "could-be start-up CEO". Så ansöker du
