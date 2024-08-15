Product Lead, FinTech - Finance Flows
Job Description
We are looking for a Product Lead to join the Fintech, Finance Flows team.
The Fintech group as a whole consists of 8 different teams, building financial services used by our different Couriers, Merchants and Customers. Those financial services cover a wide range of functionalities, including various payment methods, Invoicing, Anti-Money Laundering processes, Payouts, Cash advances and User Interfaces for a varying group of users who manage all things finance.
The Finance flows team holds a critical role within Wolt, supporting our expansion to new markets, business models and product lines with ease and cost-efficiency, by building automated and scalable Invoicing, Financial & Tax accounting and reporting solutions.
As a Product Lead in the Finance Flows team, you will play an active role in defining the vision and strategy for your team's portfolio of products. You will be working directly with a team of developers, designers, analysts and other product teams to achieve your product success. Furthermore, you define and analyze relevant performance metrics that ensure the success of Wolt's products, which are regularly recognized as the best in the industry. The growth possibilities are endless to you and we are looking to indulge you with a lot of ownership and responsibility.
Qualifications
You could come to this role from a multitude of different backgrounds, but ideally, you have
Plenty of previous experience as a Product Lead / Product Manager, preferably in fintech space - you know what it takes to develop great financial products
Experience working with complex financial products - you understand for example how accounting, VAT & data integrations work and how to simplify financial processes into delightful user experiences
Excellent written and verbal communication skills, and have proven ability to influence cross-functional teams
A mixture of data analysis skills, engineering understanding and business savvy with the go-getter attitude of a "could-be start-up CEO"
Expertise in how to work with and coach cross-functional teams, at least with developers, finance, data experts and with engineering teams
Additional information
Lots of room to build the direction of product management at Wolt, with a global impact!
You can choose the location from our tech hubs Helsinki, Berlin or Stockholm. You have the chance to decide the ways of working - a hybrid, at the office, or remote within the locations above. Read more about our remote setup.
In addition to our country-specific benefits, our compensation package includes a monthly salary based on your expertise and equity. The latter makes it exceptionally easy to be excited about our company growing and doing well, as you'll own a piece of the pie.
You would get to work in a company culture where we take ownership beyond the obvious, do common things uncommonly well, we think big but stay humble, do right by people, we treat others kindly and justly, recognise that if we don't learn, we won't stay still but fall behind and keep in mind that Luke was Yoda's greatest achievement. Read more about how we work. Så ansöker du
