Product Lead, Consumer Search
2023-08-11
As a Product Lead, you will work with a cross-functional team of incredibly talented engineering, design, product and analytics humans in a high visibility role. You will be responsible for defining the roadmap and setting the vision for your team. This involves leading multiple projects and cross-team product initiatives across the entire product lifecycle, partnering with business and operations stakeholders as well as understanding our end-users better than anyone.
Your home base will be Wolt's product management team but you will be working on a daily basis with the Consumer Search team but also with the business operations and country team, who are responsible for the global and local businesses. When it comes to career progression, this role has a fairly clear path to a more strategy-focused and leadership-oriented role (e.g. head of product) over time, as one delivers impact. We'll let you in on a little secret: most of Wolt's product people leads today have been promoted from within .You could come to this role from a multitude of different backgrounds, but ideally, you have
Plenty of similar experience in product management, especially in the field of data driven products. Experience in search, recommender systems or similar domains is a must.
Expertise in how to work with and coach cross-functional teams including designers, data experts and engineers.
Experience in developing world-class user experiences, together with solving complex algorithmic problems.
Desire to be in a high-ownership role. You need to be comfortable with both getting your hands dirty as well as driving cross-team projects outside of your main domain.
A mixture of data analysis skills, engineering understanding, design sensitivity, and business savviness with the go-getter attitude of a (humble) "could-be start-up CEO".
Be confident in filling a high-visibility role that requires a strong sense of stakeholder management - the lights are on you.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
