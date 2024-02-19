Product Lead - Mobile Core - Volvo Cars Tech
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
We're looking for a Product Lead to our Mobile Core sub-cluster. You will be responsible for enabling our teams to create value through our mobile channels, guaranteeing they can leverage the foundational components of our App platform. You will also establish processes and operations that guarantee the quality, security and stability of our customer Apps. In this role, you will be foundational to Volvo Cars change to enabling direct to customer sales and leveraging mobile first experiences, while also increasing our potential to generate seamless connectivity across our products and App.
What you'll do
* Define and communicate the vision for the Volvo Cars Mobile Platform, ensuring teams can create exponential value through our mobile channels and deliver top-tier user experience.
* Collaborate with Design and Engineering peers in the area leadership, to support the needs of the teams and the organisation in a multi-competence approach.
* Guide, develop and grow the product team within Mobile Core.
* Collaborate with multiple stakeholders to balance the needs of the organisation, and the operations required to ensure stable App operations.
* Align and coordinate efforts between central and regional teams contributing to the App, aiming to develop global products with high scalability.
* Ensure clear governance within the Mobile problem areas, guaranteeing the best usage of App real-estate.
* Prioritise internal and external user needs and feedback, ensuring the platform's base components are intuitive, responsive, and delightful in close collaboration with our UX community.
* Guarantee the Volvo Cars App is delivered to customers with high quality, stability, improved security and compliance.
* Define key results alongside the teams and success metrics for the platform, guaranteeing the growth of each effort and investment.
* Support the development of the platform capabilities to generate data, increased observability of systems and enabling teams to experiment and learn quickly.
* Ensure decisions are based on data and customer feedback, leading towards desired key results and KPI's.
* Craft and maintain a product roadmap for the foundational features, aligning with broader organisational goals and user needs.
* Monitor the effectiveness and efficiency of the base components, ensuring continuous improvement based on data and feedback.
What you'll bring:
* Experience in product management, ideally with platform product experience
* Experience in enterprise Mobile platform development.
* Good understanding of technical platform concepts and operational technical support.
* Great understanding of user experience design and it's impact on product growth.
* Effective communication and collaboration skills and experience in managing and prioritising various stakeholders and their needs.
* Ability to grow and inspire a team towards a shared vision.
* Business mindset with a focus on data-driven decision-making.
