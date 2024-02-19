Product Integration and Verification Engineer
2024-02-19
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Propulsion and Energy - let's introduce ourselves
We at Propulsion and Energy are a unit within Research & Development with a clear purpose to be leading in Electric Propulsion. You will have the opportunity to join a dynamic and cross-functional team that leads and plans the needs for test objects for the next generation of electric engines. In this team you will be working in a delivery-oriented environment together with experienced and motivated colleagues.
What you'll do
Your main responsibility entails spearheading the analysis and verification of test objects' requirements for systems and subsystems, ultimately determining the requisite number of test objects, cars, and rigs for each pre-series build. Additionally, you'll manage incoming work requests from the Propulsion & Energy organization for various programs.
Duties include:
* Planning, optimizing, and prioritizing vehicle test objects in collaboration with Program Managers.
* Coordinating test object preparation and procurement of interface parts required for the rigs.
* Gathering vehicle test requests from the Propulsion & Energy team.
Ensure timely delivery of test objects and rig kits, compliant with specifications, is crucial. To achieve this, you'll compile, track, and update details for each test object variant, covering test object ID, preparation requirements, specifications, and more. As part of this, you will be responsible for coordinating and communicating any deviations, delays or risks that may affect the delivery of test items to customers.
You will work closely with the program managers to identifying test objects, vehicles and rig kits volumes needed, doing prioritization, handling the risks and deviations, as well as supporting material ordering.
What You'll Bring
Being self-motivated, having a sense of urgency, being creative in your problem-solving ability and flexible is very important for the role, the team and the customers. Therefore, you as a person are structured and well organized with a sense of quality and customer focus; this together with good communication skills makes you able to easily build trust around you. You are also a skilled problem solver who seeks out challenges and approaches them with creative thinking and never hesitates to think outside the box.
You collaborate in an unpretentious way and are keen to contribute to the progress of the team. You enjoy working in a fast-paced and rapidly changing environment, which gives you extra drive and stimulates your sense of urgency.
Education and Skills:
* Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering or equivalent
* Experience as a project leader/project manager/project coordinator in a product development environment (including testing), preferably connected to Propulsion systems.
* Fluent in English (spoken and written).
Where You'll do it
