Product Information- and Continuous Introduction Manager
2025-01-02
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Are you a versatile professional who thrives in a dynamic environment with varied responsibilities?
Product information is a key component for the customer to make relevant purchase decisions and in this position, your task is to deliver value by hands-on writing product information as well as coordinating the continuous introduction, making sure that we have the sales- information and systems aligned.
We are looking for a dedicated individual to take on this unique role that combines two areas of responsibility.
About the Role
This position is perfect for someone who enjoys variety and wants to work in a dynamic setting. Your responsibilities will be divided as follows:
• Continuous introduction manager (40%):
In this role, your main responsibility, together with one colleague, will be to enable smooth introductions and cross-functionally secure all deliveries needed for the Start of Sales. For the right person, this role also offers assignment-based tasks, involving being part of market introduction projects and leading smaller projects/assignments.
• Product information manager (60%):
The majority of your time will be spent as a Product Information Manager where you will have close contact with our Research & Development department, monitoring product and service development linked to Scania 's trucks and buses. You will translate technical news and updates into market-adapted product information. You will create information from a holistic view, where you describe complete solutions, as well as from a very detailed customer option perspective. Regardless of whether the information is at an overall or detailed level, you always have the customer's perception in mind and your product information always gives a clear understanding of the customer values.
Your Profile
You are a committed, driven and communicative person with a great interest in collaboration.
Furthermore, you find it easy to express yourself in text, Swedish as well as English, and you have a central interest in working with technical matters. You are curious about how things work and you like to take initiative and search for the information that you need. The work requires you to be independent in your assignment and comfortable with prioritizing and driving the work forward.
Even though information is not always easily accessible you work structured and persistent to complete your task. Since you will have a role with many contact points, we also believe that you are skilled at planning and organizing your work based on an overall perspective. Having a good understanding of our products and services is an advantage but the most important skill is personality and ability to focus on what 's important.
An academic degree in business, engineering or equivalent is required as well as a good level of English and Swedish. Knowledge of the Product Development (PD) process and technical interest is an advantage, as well as previous experience working with product information, technical communication or similar professional areas. Furthermore, we believe that you have a significant interest in the automotive industry and if you also have specific knowledge linked to Scania's products and services, this is seen as a merit.
