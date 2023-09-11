Product follow up calibration engineer - Performance & Emissions
2023-09-11
As the legal requirements for exhaust emissions are being tightened and customer demand for sustainable transport solutions increase, improvements of Scania products are continuously evolving. We are looking for a product follow up calibration engineer, to be part of our team.
As a group we have a split responsibility for the long term quality of all engine types as well as developing Scania smaller engines. Together with sister-groups within the section, we secure the performance of the engine as well as making sure Scania full fill the legal demands of emissions in Europe and other markets
At the group, we optimize diesel engines that are less than 11 litres and are responsible for product follow up on all Scania diesel engines. We are a mixed group of people, but we have in common that we believe in helping each other, having fun and inspiring each other, which drives development forward.
We now hope that you will be a part of our team and take on the challenge together with us.
Your work tasks
Scania stands for high quality, but sometimes deviations due occur. As product follow up calibration engineer
you will be important in the work to understand the deviation and the work towards a solution.
You will be a part of the product follow up performance team. The team handle deviations on performance and emission and also support during certifications of engines in markets that have their own legal requirements. This means that there may be some travel in connection with certifications in markets that require local certification.
You will spend time both in the engine test cell and in test vehicles as well as in the office preparing tests and writing reports.
Working with improvements in both technology and methods is also a natural part of the work.
Your profile
As product follow up calibration engineer, you will over time obtain a broad network of contacts at Scania. Communication and "people skill" are important for this role. Because engine control connect to many sub-systems, the may be a great variety of questions coming in to Red Performance group. An interest in engineering and a genuine curiosity to learn new things will be helpful in this role.
Knowledge in engine calibration and/or exhaust gas treatment technology and/or other experience of engine testing is a merit. If you do not already have a driving licence for heavy traffic, you will have the opportunity to get it here from us.
You may have a degree of Master or Bachelor of Science in engineering as well as experience of engine development. You are creative, meticulous and can work both independently and in groups.
A background check might be conducted for this position.
For more information
Please contact Henrik Nordgren, Group Manager, tel. +46 8 553 51902
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-09
