Product Focused Web Frontend Developer - Multiphysics Simulation Management
2022-12-13
Are you as inspired as we are by the combination of multiphysics simulation, product design and programming? Do you want to work in a team of driven and talented colleagues? Would you like to develop web frontend functionality for products used worldwide by tens of thousands of engineers? If so, read on.
Your Role
In our Stockholm office, we develop the core functionality of our multiphysics product family, used worldwide in research and development (R&D) and computer-aided engineering (CAE). Our software enables users to solve complex science and engineering problems, thanks in part to our intuitive and flexible graphical user interface.
You will join a team that works with developing new ways for users to collaborate, analyze, and perform simulations with our flagship COMSOL Multiphysics software. The team's main responsibility is to develop tools and technologies for the recently released Model Manager server functionality, a server that our customers can install to store and manage their multiphysics simulations. The goal is to simplify the work of simulation engineers by handling storage, versioning, and searching of simulation models. The existing functionality will also be expanded to other related areas where a central server can help our users use the software more efficiently.
We want to expand the Model Manager server team with a new web frontend developer working in TypeScript and Vue 3. Over time the role can also be expanded to cover Java development on the backend, depending on your interests. Unlike more typical web frontend positions, for coding a live web page on the Internet or an intranet, this position is integrated within our product organization and the frontend becomes a part of the products we sell. Just like our main product COMSOL Multiphysics, the Model Manager server functionality is shipped as an off-the-shelf software package, that customers install and use themselves, with major releases about 1-2 times per year.
Enjoy working in a product company, delivering functionality that helps our customers to use our main product more efficiently.
Take on an integral role in the full life-cycle of your code, from design to development, testing, maintenance and improvement.
Help solve real problems for engineers worldwide.
Your Profile
You're passionate about problem-solving and desire to go above and beyond in your work. You are open-minded, value team work and understand the importance of putting the users center stage. You are not afraid to dig into existing code and make it your own. We are looking for both junior and senior developers with the following background:
Excellent programming skills
Experience with developing web frontends is a merit
Knowledge of physics or simulation is not a requirement, but interest in these areas helps in understanding our product and market.
Working at COMSOL
You will quickly play a key role within your development projects, where you will have many opportunities to suggest ideas and improvements. As the company is growing continuously, we strive toward making you an expert within your development area within a few years. Along the way, you will be supported by experienced colleagues in a collaborative working environment. In addition to an exciting career working on a sophisticated software product, we also offer a competitive salary, individual pension plans, sponsored gym membership and social get-togethers. We respect your leisure time and need for a work-life balance.
Our office is located in central Stockholm.
About COMSOL
COMSOL is the leading innovator of multiphysics software for research and development (R&D). Our products are continuously pushing the boundaries of computer-aided engineering (CAE), so that our customers can solve challenging science and engineering problems and develop better products, faster. The COMSOL product family enables our end users to solve even the most sophisticated science and engineering problems, thanks to our intuitive and flexible graphical user interface. We create the tools that drive new breakthroughs in physics and engineering - and we love what we do. Our corporate culture is innovative, vibrant, and cutting-edge. We are committed to encouraging creativity through an exciting and challenging environment in which individuals excel and grow. Our talented employees and an active learning environment are the keys to our success. Founded in 1986, the COMSOL organization boasts 17 offices and a distributor network throughout the world with more than 450 employees.
To Apply
Does this sound interesting? Submit your application, including grades from your highest level of education, using the form below.
For more information, contact us at tel. 08-412 95 00.
