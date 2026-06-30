Product Engineer
Proposales AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Proposales AB i Stockholm
Be part of shaping what gets built, from idea to launch, at the intersection of AI and B2B SaaS.
At Proposales, we're transforming the way businesses create proposals. By replacing static documents with a new online standard, we're redefining how deals are done, turning proposals into interactive, web-powered experiences. Think of us as building a piece of internet infrastructure for sales.
Read about our mission: https://mission.proposales.com
We're now looking for a Product Engineer to join our team. This role isn't about executing tickets, it's about owning outcomes. You'll take a product from zero to launch by yourself, using AI agents as a core part of how you work. You understand the business scope, you know what needs to exist, and you have the skills to build it.
Your mission:
Take product initiatives from idea to shipped: scope, build, iterate, launch
Use AI agents as a genuine force multiplier, not just for boilerplate, but for real product development
Translate business problems into product decisions without needing someone to bridge the gap for you
Work closely with leadership and the product team to identify what actually matters to build next
Keep quality high; know when to trust what an agent produces and when to push back on it
What we believe in:
We're serverless first, hosted on Vercel with a monorepo built using Next.js and TypeScript.
We use AI where it clearly helps, in product and in internal tooling, and we care about reliability, safe handling of data, and keeping automation and human judgment in the right balance.
We value judgment over credentials, ownership over process, and shipping over speccing.
Some of the technologies you would be working with:
JavaScript / TypeScript
React, Next.js
Node.js
PostgreSQL
Vercel / Vercel AI SDK
MCP
LLM based tooling (Claude, Cursor, or similar)
A bit about you:
You think like a founder: you understand why something is being built, not just how
You're comfortable going from blank page to production without a detailed brief
You use AI tools daily and know how to get production quality output from them, not just prototypes
You have enough engineering depth to catch what agents miss and make sound architectural calls
You've shipped things: real things, that real people use
You value clarity and collaboration over rigid processes
Fluent in English (written and spoken)
You live in Stockholm and thrive in an office first team culture Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7990225-2077686". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Proposales AB
(org.nr 559150-6075), https://join.proposales.com
Torsgatan 26 (visa karta
)
113 21 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Proposales Jobbnummer
9985130