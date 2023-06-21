Product Engineer
2023-06-21
Are you passionate about high technology and production specific processes, and are looking for a next step or a kick-start to your professional career?
I am seraching for a consultant to joing the Valmet-team in Göteborg as a Product Engineer, to start with for 6 months.
About the position
The work gives opportunity to work with the product from draft to installed products including supervision at site. The products are
• Liquor Sprayer station
• Air port cleaner
• Smelt spout
• Smelt spout robot
The installation is in the recovery boiler environment where safety is an essential part of work and the products are designed for a safer working environment.
Responsibilities
Provide services in mechanical engineering to support engineering design and project completion.
1. Develop and carry out engineering procedures, techniques and sequences to achieve quality and productivity.
2. Conduct engineering analyses using scientific principles to produce and interpret blueprints, drawings and technical specifications.
3. Coordinate with and support the design, development and production team to ensure activities are aligned and achieve delivery targets. May coordinate and oversee subcontracted engineering work.
4. Understand the quality requirements for projects, identify the risks, and implement the processes to achieve the objectives.
5. Provide coaching and training within own responsibility area. Work complexity and business impact: Works independently to complete given tasks and activities, solving daily operational engineering issues and focusing on basic engineering. Job is mainly performed according to defined processes or work methods. Close supervision is provided when needed.
Your profile
• Minimum BSc in Chemical or Mechanical Engineering
• Experience from work in an Energy and/or Process industry is an advantage.
• Excellent skills in Swedish and English, verbally and in writing is essential.
• As a person you are technical, financially conscious and driven to give the customer the best service.
About the organisation
This is a consultant assignment at Valmet in Gothenburg for 6 months, with a chance of extension. During the assignment you will be hired by us at QRIOS Life Science & Engineering.
QRIOS Life Science can offer several opportunities for skilled people with a background in biochemistry, chemical engineering or science. We work with Sweden's leading pharmaceutical and life science companies. So whether you're interested in research, regulatory affairs, quality assurance, environmental and quality control, sales and marketing, or just want a career change, we have the job for you. Being a consultant at QRIOS gives you opportunities to try different industries, companies and roles. Ersättning
