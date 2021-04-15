Product Development Manager to Ewellix in Gothenburg - Your Talent AB - Läkarjobb i Göteborg
Product Development Manager to Ewellix in Gothenburg
Your Talent AB / Läkarjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-15
Visa alla läkarjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Your Talent AB i Göteborg
Ewellix is a global innovator and manufacturer of linear motion and actuation solutions used in industrial automation, automotive assembly, medical applications and mobile machinery. Formerly part of SKF Group, the Ewellix Group consists of 16 sales units and nine factories. External net sales are approximately 2.3 SEK billion and we employ around 1200 people. Ewellix is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden and is owned by Triton. Visit www.ewellix.com
PURPOSE OF THE ROLE
As a Product Development Manager you will lead the product development team in Sweden. As a part of the global product development team, you are a key contributor to the strategy and the products' positioning in the market and will be qualifying and prioritizing initiatives to fulfil strategic goals, as well as serving with fast customizations and continuously improving the design of the existing product portfolio. The position is located in the Gothenburg area and you will lead a team of mechanical design engineers and testing engineers.
Your day-to-day work
Management and execution of development projects for new customer offers new market offers from request, ideation, detailed design, industrialization up to manufacturing start and market introduction
Develop and lead the local product development team using Agile project management methods
Work closely with our customers and sales in the Nordic area to create commercially successful products with a compelling value proposition
Work with the PD teams globally to industrialize products utilizing our global manufacturing footprint
Create digital enabled offers by combining mechanical solutions with smart controls, software functionalities and IoT connectivity
Drive and support modularization and standardization of products and processes
Plan Product Development activities for the department according to portfolio priorities
Responsible to follow the product development process and to coordinate and execute business gates for local projects in the region
Responsible for engineering, training and development, including performance reviews and development plans for your team
Run operations according to the Quality Management System
Work closely with Sales Management to ensure the qualified priority can be internally realized in terms of technical development and capacity
We expect you to have
Engineering Degree MSc, Mechatronic or Mechanical education or equivalent experience
High level of creativity and problem-solving skills
Experience from a similar role is a must
Leadership experience
Proven track record in successful customer management
Ability to create and conclude a solid Business Case, incl. financial calculations
Understanding of what drives cost and the impact on cost calculation and pricing
Good electromechanical understanding and an interest in new technologies
Good understanding of automation and production flows
Fluent in Swedish and English, both writing and speaking
Personal Profile
You are passionate about product development and creating customer value. You are creative, have excellent customer focus and a solid understanding of how to work with technical market demands. You need to be self-starting, analytical, hands-on and able to think of details as well as the big picture. It is also important that you possess communication skills and are able to discuss and challenge within your scope with key stakeholders and customers. You thrive when you get to meet customers and solve their problems.
Application & Contact
This recruitment is managed by Your Talent. If you find the role challenging and interesting, please apply through www.yourtalent.se Interviews will be held continuously. If you have any questions regarding this position, please contact recruitment consultant Johan Sjöberg 0761-709851, johan.sjoberg@yourtalent.se
Varaktighet, arbetstid
-
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-15
Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-15
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Your Talent AB
Jobbnummer
5693825
Your Talent AB / Läkarjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-15
Visa alla läkarjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Your Talent AB i Göteborg
Ewellix is a global innovator and manufacturer of linear motion and actuation solutions used in industrial automation, automotive assembly, medical applications and mobile machinery. Formerly part of SKF Group, the Ewellix Group consists of 16 sales units and nine factories. External net sales are approximately 2.3 SEK billion and we employ around 1200 people. Ewellix is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden and is owned by Triton. Visit www.ewellix.com
PURPOSE OF THE ROLE
As a Product Development Manager you will lead the product development team in Sweden. As a part of the global product development team, you are a key contributor to the strategy and the products' positioning in the market and will be qualifying and prioritizing initiatives to fulfil strategic goals, as well as serving with fast customizations and continuously improving the design of the existing product portfolio. The position is located in the Gothenburg area and you will lead a team of mechanical design engineers and testing engineers.
Your day-to-day work
Management and execution of development projects for new customer offers new market offers from request, ideation, detailed design, industrialization up to manufacturing start and market introduction
Develop and lead the local product development team using Agile project management methods
Work closely with our customers and sales in the Nordic area to create commercially successful products with a compelling value proposition
Work with the PD teams globally to industrialize products utilizing our global manufacturing footprint
Create digital enabled offers by combining mechanical solutions with smart controls, software functionalities and IoT connectivity
Drive and support modularization and standardization of products and processes
Plan Product Development activities for the department according to portfolio priorities
Responsible to follow the product development process and to coordinate and execute business gates for local projects in the region
Responsible for engineering, training and development, including performance reviews and development plans for your team
Run operations according to the Quality Management System
Work closely with Sales Management to ensure the qualified priority can be internally realized in terms of technical development and capacity
We expect you to have
Engineering Degree MSc, Mechatronic or Mechanical education or equivalent experience
High level of creativity and problem-solving skills
Experience from a similar role is a must
Leadership experience
Proven track record in successful customer management
Ability to create and conclude a solid Business Case, incl. financial calculations
Understanding of what drives cost and the impact on cost calculation and pricing
Good electromechanical understanding and an interest in new technologies
Good understanding of automation and production flows
Fluent in Swedish and English, both writing and speaking
Personal Profile
You are passionate about product development and creating customer value. You are creative, have excellent customer focus and a solid understanding of how to work with technical market demands. You need to be self-starting, analytical, hands-on and able to think of details as well as the big picture. It is also important that you possess communication skills and are able to discuss and challenge within your scope with key stakeholders and customers. You thrive when you get to meet customers and solve their problems.
Application & Contact
This recruitment is managed by Your Talent. If you find the role challenging and interesting, please apply through www.yourtalent.se Interviews will be held continuously. If you have any questions regarding this position, please contact recruitment consultant Johan Sjöberg 0761-709851, johan.sjoberg@yourtalent.se
Varaktighet, arbetstid
-
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-15
Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-15
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Your Talent AB
Jobbnummer
5693825