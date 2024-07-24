Product Development Manager - Sandvik Group IT
2024-07-24
Do you want to be part of the agile work in a product led organization and influence the strengthening of our products and services? At Sandvik Group IT we're now looking for a PDM to play a crucial role within the Productivity Platforms & Advisory team - we help our business to fully utilize the Microsoft Power Platform.
We offer you a global arena where you get to interact with brilliant minds daily - the perfect place for development, both personally and professionally. We're eager to meet you!
About your job
In this position, you're responsible for leading the planning and development of product and service offerings. This includes continually facilitating prioritization of the backlog, drive design, development and transition of changes into operations - ensuring that objectives and stakeholder expectations are met. You also capture needs and ideas for product improvements, automate and refine delivery flow and bolster product capabilities by applying effective and common practices in compliance with guardrails during planning and development. You work quite independently and have a lot of communication with stakeholders from our different business areas.
Your base is either in Sandviken or Stockholm. We embrace a hybrid work model where you can combine office work with remote work. Regular travel to Sandviken is required if you're stationed in Stockholm, as your management team and some team members are based there.
About you
We're looking for someone with a proven track record of successful project-, supplier-, and stakeholder management within a technology-driven environment. You're familiar with agile work fundamentals, frameworks, methods and practices and have experience of managing and improving delivery flows, translating business requirements into technical requirements. Experience from working with Microsoft Power platform, Power BI or Fabric, Dynamics 365 and Viva or related technologies is a must. Knowledge of IT service management frameworks such as ITIL as well as experience with continuous improvement practices is a plus. We consider an understanding about our products and scrum master knowledge as beneficial. We believe that your knowledge is backed by a relevant university degree or equivalent knowledge gained from work. Acting in a global environment calls for excellent communication skills in English. Knowledge of Swedish is a plus.
You embody a proactive spirit characterized by a continuous search for product improvements. Being a natural leader, you motivate and lead your team towards the common purpose of optimized and successful development through agile ways of working. You're structured and thrive in a dynamic environment with an ever-changing setting. At the end of the day, you demonstrate a commitment to efficiency and quality, and to maintain a communicative and structured approach to all aspects of your work.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Jon Dahlgren, recruiting manager, jon.dahlgren@sandvik.com
.
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Anders Rönnqvist, Unionen, +46 (0)70 616 41 21
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Therese Rutqvist
How to apply
Send your application no later than August 13th, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0067811.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
