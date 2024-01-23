Product Development Assistant
2024-01-23
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Tiger of Sweden is a Stockholm-based fashion house established in 1903 with a heritage in tailoring. For more than a century Tiger of Sweden has stood for style with purpose, dressing men and women for whom true style is about the confidence to be themselves.
POSITION OVERVIEW
As Product Development Assistant, you will be vital in supporting all Product Development-related activities. The role requires excellent organisation and communication skills and the ability to share information clearly and concisely. Reporting to the Head of Product Development, the candidate should be a team player with a positive and problem-solving attitude.
TASKS & RESPONSIBILITIES
• Assist the Product Developer to ensure products are fit for the purpose, the brand, and the customer and meet the gross margin.
• Ensure all trials, prototypes and salesman samples are tracked during sending and receiving, organised, labelled and available for meetings as needed.
• Ensure all information is entered into the systems with 100% accuracy throughout the development cycle.
• Partner with the Product Developer and factories to ensure deliveries are on time for all trials, protos and samples through all stages of the development cycle. Ensure tracking documents and files are maintained in a timely and orderly manner.
• Ensure timelines are adhered to in all tasks and activities.
• Build and maintain a close partnership with Design to translate ideas into products. Understand and interpret creative aesthetics and design vision and translate this to teams and factories.
• Handle all incoming and outgoing shipments, raising courier labels, tracking parcels and resolving issues.
• Work with the Product Developer to ensure risk assessments are carried out while developing the collections and, where possible, offering solutions to mitigate any risks, including chemical testing according to TOS's quality standards.
• Actively build effective working relationships with factories and suppliers to allow the smooth development of the categories you support.
• Support smooth communications between raw material suppliers and garment manufacturers during the development cycle to ensure on-time raw material delivery and production-optimised materials.
SKILLS & REQUIREMENTS
• 1+ years previous Product Development experience.
• Degree in clothing manufacturing or textiles preferred.
• Knowledge of fabrics is a plus.
• Commercial awareness of product cost.
• Excellent language skills, fluency in English required.
• Strong interpersonal skills and a team player mindset.
• Experience working for a global fashion brand, preferably in a premium or luxury environment is advantageous.
TOOLS & SYSTEMS
• PLM / PDM knowledge is essential.
• Excel skills are a must, InDesign and Illustrator are a plus.
The position is based in our Head office in Stockholm and is a full-time position. If this sounds like the perfect fit for you? Please don't hesitate to apply by submitting a CV and personal letter in English.
We look forward to receiving your application.
Tiger of Sweden stands against any form of discrimination and strives to be an inclusive brand and workplace. We welcome applications from all individuals, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, race, or disability and recruitment is purely on the based on skills and experience. Ersättning
