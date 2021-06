Product developer of fuel cell components - Celcibus AB - Kemistjobb i Göteborg

Celcibus AB / Kemistjobb / Göteborg2021-06-30Celcibus is hiring - we are looking for additional members to our product development team.Celcibus is a dynamic start-up company developing components for hydrogen fuel cells. We believe that a transition to fossil-free electricity is a requirement to meet the climate change, and we make fuel cell stacks cheaper and more sustainable in order to accelerate the transition to clean energy.We are located in Gothenburg, on Sweden's West Coast, with proximity to automotive developers like AB Volvo, CEVT, Volvo Car Corporation and NEVS as well as the fuel cell system developer PowerCell.We are looking for people who wants to be part of a changing industry and show that it is possible to make an impact on climate change. Specifically, that means that you contribute to the development of catalyst and MEA for the sustainable production of noble metal free PEM fuel cell stacks. Candidates for these positions should be creative, self-motivated and able to handle multiple project assignments within a fast-paced engineering organization.Product developer of fuel cell components.Core responsibilities:Product development of fuel cell components in lab and pilot scale.Participate in projects together with suppliers and customers to develop products to meet performance requirements.Conduct experimental studies and investigations and analyze, document and present results.Development and adaptation of new processes for scale-up.Education and experience:Practical experience from fuel cell stack or MEA development, preferably from industryPhD in materials chemistry, electrical engineering, electrochemistry or related fields; or MSc in similar fields coupled with practical experience.From all our employees we expect the following:Excellent English language skills, strong other non-Nordic language skills encouraged.Ability to travel for business needs.Exceptional data analysis and presentation skillsDynamic interpersonal skills and the ability to effectively communicate with diverse audiences and stakeholders at all levels, demonstrating excellent team building skills.Ability to manage projects and multi-task effectivelyDemonstrated analytical abilities with strong attention to detailSuperior communication skillsExcellent follow-throughMust be driven and self-motivatedMust possess the highest ethical standards and a commitment to work qualityComputer and software systems skills as applicable to position including but not limited to: Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and OutlookAbility to work in a changing lab environment and perform all assigned duties within or outside regular job descriptionPlease submit a cover letter and CV to hiring@celcibus.com no later than August 4.Celcibus seeks to establish a diverse work force. All qualified applicants will be reviewed without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, or age.2021-06-30Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-01Celcibus ABGruvgatan 35, BV42130 Västra Frölunda5837597