Product developer of fuel cell components - Celcibus AB
Product developer of fuel cell components
Celcibus AB / Göteborg
2021-06-30
Celcibus is hiring - we are looking for additional members to our product development team.
Celcibus is a dynamic start-up company developing components for hydrogen fuel cells. We believe that a transition to fossil-free electricity is a requirement to meet the climate change, and we make fuel cell stacks cheaper and more sustainable in order to accelerate the transition to clean energy.
We are located in Gothenburg, on Sweden's West Coast, with proximity to automotive developers like AB Volvo, CEVT, Volvo Car Corporation and NEVS as well as the fuel cell system developer PowerCell.
We are looking for people who wants to be part of a changing industry and show that it is possible to make an impact on climate change. Specifically, that means that you contribute to the development of catalyst and MEA for the sustainable production of noble metal free PEM fuel cell stacks. Candidates for these positions should be creative, self-motivated and able to handle multiple project assignments within a fast-paced engineering organization.
Product developer of fuel cell components.
Core responsibilities:
Product development of fuel cell components in lab and pilot scale.
Participate in projects together with suppliers and customers to develop products to meet performance requirements.
Conduct experimental studies and investigations and analyze, document and present results.
Development and adaptation of new processes for scale-up.
Education and experience:
Practical experience from fuel cell stack or MEA development, preferably from industry
PhD in materials chemistry, electrical engineering, electrochemistry or related fields; or MSc in similar fields coupled with practical experience.
From all our employees we expect the following:
Excellent English language skills, strong other non-Nordic language skills encouraged.
Ability to travel for business needs.
Exceptional data analysis and presentation skills
Dynamic interpersonal skills and the ability to effectively communicate with diverse audiences and stakeholders at all levels, demonstrating excellent team building skills.
Ability to manage projects and multi-task effectively
Demonstrated analytical abilities with strong attention to detail
Superior communication skills
Excellent follow-through
Must be driven and self-motivated
Must possess the highest ethical standards and a commitment to work quality
Computer and software systems skills as applicable to position including but not limited to: Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Outlook
Ability to work in a changing lab environment and perform all assigned duties within or outside regular job description
Please submit a cover letter and CV to hiring@celcibus.com no later than August 4.
Celcibus seeks to establish a diverse work force. All qualified applicants will be reviewed without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, or age.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-01
Adress
Celcibus AB
Gruvgatan 35, BV
42130 Västra Frölunda
Jobbnummer
5837597
