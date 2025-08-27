Product Developer for Edition & Campaign - H&M Womenswear
2025-08-27
Job Description
We are looking for a Product Developer with a strong sense of style and commercial eye to join our Edition & Campaign team focused on knitwear within our Womenswear Assortment at H&M!
As a Product Developer, you will play an important part in the exciting process of shaping the Edition & Campaign collections as part of the Womenswear assortment. You will define and execute both short- and long-term strategies for this category, ensuring alignment with our overall assortment goals. Leveraging your fashion intelligence, salesmanship, and commercial insight, you'll drive seasonal keys and act on emerging trends. You will continuously refine our product and component strategy to drive growth and profitability.
In this role, you will be part of driving initiatives forward in a fast-paced environment and work with youthful, elevated fashion products that welcome everyone! Our target customers are fashion forward women who aspire to the latest trends, from current essentials to fashion must haves. You will work alongside a small talented team with a strong passion for products and fashion, where you will be an essential part of creating world-class products that resonate with our customers.
Who you are:
Proven experience from a similar role as Product Developer
Education in Textiles, Buying or Product Development
Preferably a proven track record in creating products for the womenswear customer with a high fashion level
A keen eye for current and upcoming fashion trends with strong fashion intelligence
A deep passion for products and product development
Extensive material knowledge
Driven, structured and proactive in taking initiatives
Salesmanship and results-oriented mindset
Excellent communication skills
A strong team player with a flexible attitude
Ability to identify opportunities, improvements and efficient solutions
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
JOIN US
Additional information:
This is a temporary contract, with placement in Stockholm. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application including CV latest 8 Sep 2025. Interviews will be held continuously. (For internal candidates, please initiate a dialogue with you manager before applying.) If you are currently in a permanent employment with H&M you will keep your permanent employment even if you take on a temporary position for a limited time.
Benefits:
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP.
Inclusion & Diversity:
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
