Product Developer at ArgusEye // Linköping

Excited about shaping the future of real-time analytics? We're looking for a Product Developer to join our forward-thinking, friendly team and help us create game-changing sensor systems for the biopharmaceutical industry. We're not just pushing boundaries - we're the first in the world to create this groundbreaking solution. Are you ready to join our revolution and improve lives worldwide? Come join us at ArgusEye!
About the role:
In this role, you'll design and develop cutting-edge hardware devices that seamlessly integrate with our sensor chips, making a real impact in biopharma applications. From brainstorming ideas to testing prototypes, you'll play a key part in ensuring our products deliver exceptional performance and reliability.
What you'll do:
Design and optimize hardware using CAD tools.
Solve engineering challenges and develop innovative solutions.
Collaborate with multidisciplinary teams to create integrated products.
Build prototypes, conduct tests, and validate designs.
Document design processes and testing procedures.
Who you are:
A Master's graduate in mechanical engineering, physics, or a related field.
3+ years' experience in mechanical design and product development.
Skilled in CAD software (e.g., SolidWorks, AutoCAD).
A creative problem-solver who thrives in a collaborative environment.
Knowledge of optics, fluid mechanics, and simulation tools (e.g., COMSOL, ANSYS, Zemax) is a bonus.
Experience in biopharma or related technology-driven environments is also a plus.
Why join us?
Work on cutting-edge technology with real-world applications.
Be part of a supportive, dynamic team where your contributions are valued.
Grow your career in an innovative, fast-paced industry.
Learn from our customers and attend industry and R&D conferences to grow professionally.
Enjoy the freedom to take ownership of your work, supported by a flexible and relaxed environment that values responsibility.
Experience a family-like atmosphere filled with collaboration, curiosity, and team activities like music quizzes, bowling and Friday fika.
About ArgusEye:
ArgusEye is on a mission to revolutionize biopharmaceutical production. Today, developing life-saving medicines is often a slow, complex, and expensive process, putting vital treatments out of reach for many. By providing advanced sensor systems for real-time monitoring of biological processes, we aim to change that.
Our technology, built on 15+ years of research at Linköping University, combines nanoplasmonic sensing with fiber optics to deliver real-time data, speeding up medicine development, improving efficiency, and cutting costs. With partnerships among leading pharmaceutical companies and growing demand, we're scaling to make a bigger impact.
At ArgusEye, you'll be part of a close-knit team where your ideas and contributions are truly valued. Together, we're making cutting-edge technology accessible to improve lives worldwide.
START: According to agreement LOCATION: Linköping JOB HOURS: Full-time CONTACT: Senior Talent Manager Mikaela Ehk, mikaela.ehk@oddwork.se
(contact for questions regarding the position, not applications) LAST APPLICATION DATE: Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis
