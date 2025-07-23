Product Developer
2025-07-23
Do you want to develop great home furnishing accessories that help make the everyday life just a little bit easier?
Are you a bit obsessed with life at home and how to solve people 's needs, how to best utilize our material and production capabilities to reach the lowest price?
Are you a true team player who sees possibilities and have a hands-on approach?
Do you say why, why not and what if...
If so, you just might be who we are looking for as our new Product Developer to Range Area Home Organization!
Job Description
As a Product Developer (PD) at IKEA of Sweden, you lead the product development from idea to a final product, ready to meet our customers. Together with a multifunctional team of specialists, you will secure that our products have the IKEA identity and fulfil all the five dimensions of Democratic Design. As part of the range team in RA Home Organization, you will contribute and collaborate on different product development projects and processes in several product areas. You interpret people's needs and dreams into IKEA products of today and tomorrow and you are constantly striving to utilize all the capabilities throughout our value chain to reach the lowest price. To collaborate across the organization, deliver on time and within budget are both priorities in this role. You use your imagination and entrepreneurship to find great solutions for people 's needs, and thereby generate growth through a sustainable business.
The areas of responsibility of RA Home Organization portfolio includes:
News development for clothes and shoes organizers,
News development of laundry solutions,
News development for hangers,
Development of running range porfolio.
Qualifications
You get energy from our vision to create a better everyday life for the many people built on deep knowledge about life at home and customer needs. Therefore, you have background and knowledge in working with accessory development and Design. You are experienced in working with a porfolio, containing multiple product areas is a plus. You have a curious and courageous mindset and an urge to continuously improve, change and influence. You are driven by making things better and at the same time create what we have not done before. You do this by leaning back on your ability to lead and inspire long term direction and strategy from a home furnishing perspective. When you spot a great idea, you know how to inspire people and create a good collaboration with your team and people across an organization that delivers a good result - because you have done it before.
We are looking for someone who has:
Experience in product and business development
Experience from leading creative processes and bringing different functions together
Good understanding of IKEA identity and Democratic Design
Ability to go from knowledge and insights, via imagination, to make it happen
Good understanding of IKEAs total value chain
As you are going to work in an international context, you are fluent in English, both verbal and in written.
Additional information
The position is in Älmhult, Sweden. Älmhult has commuting possibilities with hourly trains to Malmö, Lund and Växjö and an IKEA shuttle bus to Helsingborg three times a day. While we do offer the possibility to work from home, embracing collaboration is important to us, which is why you should be able to be at our office the majority of the time.
We look forward to receiving your application in English by 10 August, 2025.
Please note that we are planning to start interviewing for this role in August. Thank you for bearing with us in the meantime.
