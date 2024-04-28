Product Developer
Mercodia AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Uppsala
2024-04-28
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mercodia AB i Uppsala
Product Developer
Mercodia, an innovative biotech company, is currently seeking a skilled Product Developer with a strong background in biotechnology or related fields. This role is integral to our mission of developing cutting-edge products that drive scientific progress and meet market needs.
Job description
As part of the R&D team, this position plays a key role in advancing our company's position in the biomarker assay sector, not only by developing new assays, but also by improving our product design and development process.
The Product Developer engages in the full lifecycle of product development, from concept through to production and collaborates with cross-disciplinary teams to design, develop, and refine biotechnological products. The role applies laboratory experience and technical expertise to drive innovative solutions in product development and works closely with other departments to ensure products meet quality standards and market demands. The responsibility also includes maintaining up-to-date knowledge of industry trends and advancements to continually enhance our product offerings.
Skills, Competence and Experience
Prerequisites for this position is a minimum of a (3) year undergraduate degree, preferably a BMA or in the natural and/or human sciences. You have proven experience in a laboratory setting and in the development of biotechnological products and is in excellent command of the English language, both written and spoken; knowledge of Swedish is a significant advantage.
It is preferred to have previous experience in product development within the biotech industry and to be familiar with current trends and techniques in biotechnology and product design.
Who are you?
You are a strong teamwork player with the ability to collaborate effectively across various departments. You have creative problem-solving abilities and a passion for innovation in biotechnology.
Terms
As Product Developer you are a part of the Research and Development team reporting to the Director R&D. This is a full-time permanent position, and your base is our headquarters in Uppsala. We have a hybrid working policy applicable in alignment with the manager and when suitable for the work tasks. Mercodia has signed a collective agreement which benefits your employment, and you are eligible to health care allowance.
We are looking forward to your application with CV and personal letter to HR@mercodia.com
. The position may be filled before the application deadline.
Mercodia AB is a Scandinavian biotech company that specializes in the development of immunoassays within the area of diabetes and cardio metabolism. The company was founded 1991 in Uppsala, Sweden.
Today Mercodia is a world-leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of high-quality immunoassay kits and services. We specialize in ELISA assays for clinical as well as research applications, notably within the area of metabolic disorders. Through our long-standing expertise in measurement quality and life cycle management, Mercodia is also an appreciated service provider.
Mercodia supplies products to all major international markets from its facilities in Uppsala, Sweden. More than ninety percent of our production is exported to approximately 100 countries worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-12
E-post: hr@mercodia.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mercodia AB
(org.nr 556157-5100) Jobbnummer
8644245