Product Developer
Selftitled AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm
2024-01-19
We are looking for a new Product Developer for Our Legacy and Our Legacy Workshop menswear and womenswear Ready to wear, shoes and accessories to work within the production team and closely with design team to develop collections and run productions.
In this role you will be responsible for the product development and production process for given categories; from tech packs through to samples being delivered to final product on shop floor. The role means working proactively in all steps of the process, knowing each garment and to develop well made, high quality products for the collections in close collaboration with the design team.
You will work with clear deadlines, keep a close and well working relation to suppliers and plan/set up a well working production with as many problems as possible eliminated in an early stage. The product developer ensures timely and efficient planning and coordination of production, order placement and deliveries.
The work environment at Our Legacy is creative and energetic. You will be based at our headquarters in Stockholm and will have commitments that require travelling.
This position works closely to factories, other internal departments and reports to Head of Studio.
Tasks (include but not limited to)
• Support the design team in the development process, sending out and following up on developments. Launching of prototypes and sales samples
• Set up and manage development and production critical paths and ensure products are delivered within given timeline and are up to company standards for quality and cost
• Plan and lead fittings, sample checks and approvals, assure the highest quality of your product categories by doing proactive work in fittings.
• Raise, send and follow up production orders to suppliers and raw material suppliers ensuring a timely delivery for production start, communicate this with suppliers
• Responsible for the product data input and continuous updates in the system
PROFILE/QUALIFICATIONS:
• Minimum of 3 years experience in a similar role
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team and able to assist others when necessary
• Creative problem solver with an analytical and methodical approach to tasks.
• Good knowledge of manufacturing processes and cycles covering a broad variety of products.
• Good product knowledge and attention to detail.
• Outstanding organizational and planning skills, balancing multiple, and often changing, priorities in a fast-moving environment.
• Excellent Excel knowledge
• Good Adobe Illustrator and In-design skills.
• Strong interpersonal skills, able to communicate effectively internally & externally.
• Fluent English. All other languages are a plus.
