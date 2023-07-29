Product Developer
2023-07-29
The Oatly Way
Oatly is a company built on the idea of change. Our mission is to help people upgrade their everyday lives and the health of the planet by making tasteful oat-based food products accessible to a wider audience in a world-class manner. It's why we come to work every day. With head office in Malmö, innovation centers in Lund and Landskrona, production in Sweden, Netherlands, China, Singapore and the US, our products are available in almost 30 countries across Europe, North America and Asia.
Why join Oatly?
This is a great opportunity to join the Innovation team at Oatly, working in a dynamic and collaborative environment. As Product Developer, you will have a key role in shaping Oatly's future. You will get to use all your creativity, scientific and technical knowledge and skills, as well as your curiosity and drive to develop our new products.
The Innovation team works in close collaboration with our different markets across the world, as well as our colleagues within other functions, for example Sustainable Operations and Science & Technology. Dynamic, cross-functional, successful teamwork is essential for us in our mission to make it easy for people to eat better and live healthier lives without recklessly taxing the planet's resources.
To succeed in this role, we believe you are a creative food technologist with a strong drive, curiosity, sharp intellect, and a collaborative approach. All combined with an open mind, a big heart, and of course a passion for food and sustainability. You have the ability to see "the bigger picture" from idea to final product and to find creative solutions. You have the drive to get things done with an analytical but open mindset. Communication is key and you enjoy having many different partners in your daily work, both internally and externally. We also believe that you like taking responsibility and ownership and that you always ensure that milestones are met on time. Finally, we see that you are business-oriented and have a strong drive and passion to deliver awesome products.
Here's what you would do,
• Lead and participate in new product development projects internally and with external partners - from idea to launch, always ensuring great taste and functionality.
• Contribute with product technology knowledge within Oatly and monitor trends and innovative solutions within food technology
• Cooperate closely with the commercial, quality, sourcing and production teams and of course with other parts of the Innovation organization
• Travel to different markets, sites, and collaboration partners
Are you the oatsome person we are looking for?
We hope to see that you check the following boxes:
• Master of science degree within food science, food technology, biotechnology, chemical engineering, agriculture or similar education
• +3 years of product development experience from the food industry
• Plant-based dairy and/or dairy technology knowledge is a great advantage
• Experience of participating in product development projects within the food industry, working all the way from idea to final product
• Great networker and communication skills
We see that you have excellent English skills, verbally and written. It is a great advantage if you also know Swedish. Finally, we hope that you share our values and have a great interest to carry out our mission in order to make the world a little bit better.
As you can probably tell, we're a norm-breaking company. For us, diversity and differences are an obvious asset. We know that amazing candidates can sometimes be put off applying for a job unless they can tick every box, and that makes us really sad. So please trust your gut and pop in your application if it's feeling right. Good luck!
The role is placed in Landskrona, but later this year when we open our Science & Innovation Center in Lund, that will also be a common workplace for you. Travel to our markets and collaboration partners around mainly Europe is part of the job as well.
YOUR APPLICATION
We value diversity and inclusion and welcome people from all backgrounds who see sustainability and health as important values. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. Please apply no later than August 14th.
We treat all candidates equally: If you are interested, please apply through our application system - any correspondence should come from there. This will ensure that the candidate experience is smooth and fair to everyone.
