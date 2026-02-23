Product Designer (UX/UI)
2026-02-23
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will take a leading role in shaping the visual narrative of a digital fashion experience, ensuring a cohesive and innovative look and feel across key digital touchpoints. The work involves close collaboration with cross-functional teams and frequent stakeholder interactions, where you translate creative direction into solutions that support both brand and business goals.
Job DescriptionLead the creative process to craft a cohesive and innovative visual narrative for the digital fashion experience
Manage stakeholders by presenting creative concepts clearly and aligning expectations across teams
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to transform ideas into impactful solutions, balancing creative vision, business goals, content strategy, technical feasibility, and brand direction
RequirementsStrong proficiency in Figma
Strong leadership through craft expertise, with the ability to guide creative processes and manage stakeholders (no staff management)
