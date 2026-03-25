Product Designer
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2026-03-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
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, Täby
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Vision and Mission
For decades, the line between technology and entertainment has blurred, but in the world of live gaming, true innovation has often remained on the surface. Avanti exists to change that by merging advanced game development with real-time live streaming. We aren't just building games; we are creating a new category of interactive experiences where technical complexity meets human presence.
Our goal is to challenge the industry's status quo by using the power of Unreal Engine 5 and MetaHuman technology to deliver a level of quality previously thought impossible in web-based environments. We believe in a future where digital environments are as responsive and believable as the physical world, and where every technical decision is aimed at deepening user engagement.
To ensure our future growth and maintain the highest level of delivery as our portfolio expands, we are now looking for a Product Designer who wants to bridge the gap between product logic and market communication.
The Opportunity
As a Product Designer at Avanti, you step into a role that is fundamental to our scalability. You will have the unique opportunity to work across the entire spectrum of the product-from deep UI/UX logic within our games to the visual narrative we present to the market. This is a position designed for growth; you will start by working closely with our Head of Product Design to understand our DNA, eventually taking ownership of modularizing our workflows to future-proof our production.
You will be part of a team that values technical fearlessness and creative disruption. Your work will directly impact how users interact with complex game elements, ensuring that every interaction-from a chat emoji to a high-stakes betting interface-is as intuitive for the player as it is for the system. We offer a space where you can see the direct results of your creativity through data-driven A/B testing and rapid product iterations.
This is more than a design role; it is an invitation to help build the creative engine of a company at the absolute technical frontier. You will help us scale by creating structures and design systems that allow us to launch new products with speed and flawless execution, ensuring that as Avanti grows, our quality remains unmatched.
Main Responsibilities
Design and iterate on UI/UX components for live game products to enhance user-friendliness and clarity.
Create high-impact marketing materials that effectively communicate product value and brand vision to a global audience.
Modularize design workflows and assets to ensure scalability for a rapidly growing product portfolio.
Execute A/B tests on marketing deliverables to optimize conversion and creative performance.
Collaborate with technical teams to integrate interactive product features, such as in-game communication tools and emojis.
Act as a "Brand Guardian" to ensure visual consistency across all product and marketing touchpoints.
Maintain rigorous digital asset management and documentation to ensure organizational efficiency and easy access for all departments.
Who We Are Looking For
We are looking for a proactive and someone who finds joy in creating order out of chaos, whether that means establishing strict naming conventions in Figma or organizing complex asset structures in the cloud. You don't wait to be asked for the next step; you are already identifying trends and suggesting improvements as they become a necessity.
Your mindset is rooted in self-organization and a deep care for the craft. You collaborate tightly across teams and understand their needs, and see how their work and yours effect eachother. As Avanti evolves quickly, you are motivated by the fact that your input directly shapes the outcome of the product and the efficiency of the entire creative department.
Qualifications.
Expert proficiency in Figma, Firefly and Adobe with experience building and maintaining scalable design systems.
Proven track record of working with UI/UX for digital products, preferably within the iGaming or gaming sector
Strong understanding of design fundamentals: typography, layout, and corporate identity.
Experience in data-driven design, including the use of A/B testing to improve marketing output.
Professional fluency in English, with the ability to translate complex creative concepts for various departments.
Bonus points if you have
Experience with motion graphics or video production, game animation with Spine or Rive.
Power user status in Generative AI tools (LLMs and Image generation) for creative workflows.
Experience in frontend development or a deep understanding of technical implementation of design.
Background in localized market insights and social media design trends.
Who We Are
Avanti is a tech-driven company based in Stockholm, leading the development of next-generation live gaming. We are in an exciting growth phase, working at the absolute technical frontier with tools like MetaHuman and Unreal Engine 5. By combining a stable business model with an innovative product vision, we have created a workplace where security and a pioneering spirit go hand in hand.
What We Offer
The opportunity to shape a hybrid role and take on significant responsibility as the company scales.
Direct mentorship from our Head of Product Design to accelerate your professional growth.
A stable and secure work environment within a company aimed at long-term industry disruption.
Competitive terms and a culture defined by short decision-making paths and collaborative technical passion.
A key position in a team building unique products with a global reach.
Department & Location
Product Design Team. Location: Stockholm (Office-first).
Application
Interviews are held continuously. Please send your application along with a portfolio demonstrating both your product problem-solving skills and your talent for visual communication. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7425474-1913844". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Recommended by AB
(org.nr 559089-4043), https://jobs.recommendedby.se
Bryggargatan 10 (visa karta
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111 21 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Recommended By Jobbnummer
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