Product Designer
2025-07-02
We develop and manufacture turnkey energy storage solutions, based on lithium-ion battery technology. Our goal is to engineer technology that both stores and optimizes energy as we shift towards more efficient energy usage and renewable energy sources on a global scale. You'll have the opportunity to work with exceptional engineers, scientists, developers and more to pave the way for the next big leap in the energy industry through our battery energy storage and optimization systems.
The Role
As a Product Designer at Polarium, you will take a leading role in shaping the user experience across our growing ecosystem of digital energy offerings-including EMS, VPP, Fleet management and related mobile apps. You'll work at the intersection of design and development, connecting product vision, user needs, and technical implementation to deliver intuitive, scalable, and branded user experiences. We're looking for a hybrid profile: someone who can own UX and UI design across multiple products and contribute directly to frontend implementation. You'll collaborate with product management, developers, and other stakeholders to deliver design solutions that are both elegant and functional-while contributing to a shared design system that scales across Polariums digital presence. This is a strategic and hands-on role for a designer who thrives in high-impact environments where design directly affects product success, usability, and business value.
Responsibilities
Lead the end-to-end product design process across key digital touchpoints, from discovery to delivery
Transform user needs and product goals into intuitive flows, wireframes, and UI designs
Develop and maintain a scalable, consistent design system and component library
Collaborate with frontend developers and implement UI designs using modern frontend frameworks (e.g., React or similar)
Ensure consistent, brand-aligned experiences across digital touchpoints
Validate designs through continuous user feedback, usability testing, and iterative improvements
Balance short-term delivery needs with long-term UX vision and scalability
Partner with product manager to refine, prioritize, and improve CX
Qualifications and experience
3+ years of experience as a Product Designer or UX/UI Designer in a digital product environment
Strong portfolio showcasing both UX thinking and high-quality UI execution
Hands-on experience with Figma (or similar) for wireframing, prototyping, and component design
Proficiency in frontend development using frameworks like React or similar
Experience designing for complex systems (e.g. dashboards, control interfaces, data-rich UIs)
Ability to drive consistency across multiple products through design systems or shared components
Collaborative mindset with strong communication skills-able to work closely with engineers and PM
Energy/IoT domain knowledge is a plus, but not required
Fluent in English, both written and verbal.
We offer
Wellness contribution
Five extra flexibility days
Pension
We offer

Wellness contribution

Five extra flexibility days

Pension

Kindly submit your application through the provided apply button in the advertisement on our careers page, as we are unable to accept any applications via email in compliance with the GDPR regulations. At Polarium, creating change in the energy industry starts with our team. We believe a diverse workplace brings creativity, innovation and better represents our customers, and the many communities they serve, around the world. A positive work-life balance is what supercharges our teamwork and a sustainable personal journey throughout our careers. Since Polarium launched in 2015, we've been on a mission to redesign the energy industry. We're unlocking the massive potential of energy storage systems through our wide range of intelligent and digital services. Our passion for solving challenges is what drives our next generation of premium energy storage products in use on all continents and in all climate zones. Today, we power businesses, optimize energy usage, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions to create a cleaner future in energy.
