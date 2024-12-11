Product Designer
Hej, Truecaller is calling you from Stockholm, Sweden! Ready to pick up?
Our goal is to make communication smarter, safer, and more efficient, all while building trust everywhere. We're all about bringing you smart services with a big social impact, keeping you safe from fraud, harassment, scam calls, or messages, so you can focus on the conversations that matter.
Top 20 most downloaded apps globally, and world's #1 caller ID and spam-blocking service for Android and iOS, with extensive AI capabilities, with more than 400 million active users per month.
Founded in 2009 with an impressive year-on-year growth with high profitability, listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm, Large Cap.
A team of 400 people from ~35 different nationalities spread across our headquarters in Stockholm and offices in Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon and Tel Aviv with high ambitions.
As a Product Designer in the New Initiatives team, you will have the opportunity to create user-friendly designs that improve the experience of millions of Truecaller users worldwide. Your designs will enhance trust in mobile communication, ensuring our users feel secure and engaged with our app.
The impact you will create:
Diagnose and understand the pain points in the user journey for various user segments.
Suggest and implement design improvements to make the user experience more intuitive and engaging.
Innovate on existing product features to enhance user engagement, retention and adoption strategies.
Engage in user studies and analyze feedback to inform and refine your designs.
Stay updated on emerging trends to keep our products ahead of the curve.
Work on prototypes, and wireframes, and collaborate closely with the product team to deliver design solutions.
Participate in A/B testing, iterating on solutions and designs to optimize user engagement.
Deliver high-quality design assets on time and with attention to detail.
Collaborate with other business units within Truecaller to improve the overall user experience across the app.
Learn and share insights with other product designers across the organization.
What you bring in:
3+ years of experience in designing for mobile platforms, preferably Android with occasional projects for iOS and web platforms.
Produce high-quality visual materials for app store listings and marketing initiatives.
An impressive portfolio demonstrating mobile UI/UX expertise and a strong willingness to learn new things.
Proficiency in Figma, Sketch, Adobe XD, Photoshop, Illustrator, or equivalent interface design and wire-framing tools.
A deep understanding of Android concepts and user behavioral patterns.
Curiosity and creativity, with a knack for problem-solving through design.
It would be great if you also have:
A deep understanding of typography, information hierarchy, and mobile design nuances.
Skills in designing responsive web interfaces that complement our mobile applications.
Sounds like your dream job?
We will fill the position as soon as we find the right candidate, so please send your application as soon as possible. As part of the recruitment process, we will conduct a background check.
This position is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
We only accept applications in English.
What we offer:
A smart, talented, and agile team: An international team where ~35 nationalities are working together in several locations and time zones with a learning, sharing, and fun environment.
A great compensation package: Competitive salary, 30 days of paid vacation, flexible working hours, private health insurance, parental leave top-up, pension contribution, Udemy membership to keep learning and improving, and free gym membership.
Great tech tools: Pick the computer and phone you most fancy within our budget ranges.
Office life: We strongly believe in the in-person collaboration and follow an office-first approach while offering some flexibility. Enjoy your days with great colleagues with loads of good stuff to learn from, a wide range of yummy snacks and beverages. In addition every now and then check out the playroom for a fun break or join our exciting parties and or team activities such as Lab days, Running team, movie nights in our own cinema or a Geek lunch. There something for everyone!
Come as you are:
Truecaller is diverse, equal, and inclusive. We need a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, beliefs, and experiences to keep building our great products. No matter where you are based, which language you speak, your accent, race, religion, color, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, etc. All those things make you who you are, and that's why we would love to meet you Så ansöker du
