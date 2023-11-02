Product Designer
2023-11-02
We are looking for a Product Designer to join the Mitigram team in our ambitious endeavour to shape the future of financing global trade.
Trade Finance is essential for global trade, and global trade is vital to global economic growth, development, and innovation. Mitigram is the leading digital platform for global trade financing and on a journey of building the largest and most comprehensive trade finance newtork.
We are now offering the opportunity for a passionate and exploratory designer to join our journey. Are you ready for this challenge and to make an impact?
The Stockholm based role involves close collaboration with many parts of the organization. You 'll interface with product managers, sales and customers whilst working in an international cross-functional tram of front-end, back-end and testing engineers.
To be successful in this role:
You first and foremost love product, you are an enthusiastic team player, and have a master eye for detail without losing the big picture.
You have proven seniority around the design craft and ways of working.
You thrive working in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.
You like to challenge yourself and others with how much value can be delivered to end users.
You have experience in mentoring junior colleagues.
What you will do
Own the vision for the overall user experience of the Mitigram product suite.
Drive the end-to-end product design process from discovery to implementation.
Transform complex problem statements into tangible solution ideas using your design expertise.
Create and communicate your design concepts through high cuality concepts and prototypes, knowing when pixel-perfect attention detail is required, and when low-fi sketches will get the job done.
Work with 2-3 cross-functional teams simultaneously each requiring designs for their specific project.
End-user engagement and follow-up to optimize user experience.
Constantly update and evolve the Design Library along with design colleagues and engineers.
Stay up to date with design trends, emerging technologies and industry best practices.
What you should have
5+ years of experience in a Product Design role.
Capacity to integrate user, business and technical considerations while making design decisions.
Ability to define and articulate the vision, strategy and process of your design team.
Intuition to know when to compromise on bells and whistles and when to push for them as they would make a big impact.
Experience in working with cross-functional teams in iterative agile devemopment cycles.
Hands-on experience in implementing Design Systems.
Outstanding communication skills in Ebglish, both verbally and in writing, and can communicate effectively with a wide variety of audiences.
Great if you have experience with
Browser based applications.
B2B software.
Financial Services industry.
Background check and references
As a part of the recruitment process, we will ask the final candidate for a couple of references that it have had or has a work-related relationship with in the last 5 years. We will also conduct a background check.
About Mitigram
Mitigram is one of the most exciting Fintech companies coming out of Europe. Strong growth, among the world's largest corporates and banks as our clients, and leading investors ensure we have a lot of exciting challenges and opportunities for anyone that joins at this stage.
In March 2020 Mitigram expanded into Asia. Using Singapore as base Mitigram plans to expand rapidly across all of Asia and Oceania.
Mitigram has developed a world leading online marketplace and end to end execution capabilities built for the Trade Finance community. Our product is recognized by thousands of individuals from Montevideo to Shanghai. We are the fastest growing Trade Finance network in the market, and we are looking for someone to help us drive our growth.
Trade Finance itself is the part of banking that supports trillions of dollars' worth of trade every year, facilitating business between buyers and sellers across the globe.
The Mitigram team is highly diverse with members from 15+ countries from leading institutions in trade, investment, risk management, software, security, and compliance.
Do you find the role interesting? Welcome with your application today!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-07
