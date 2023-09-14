Product Designer
2023-09-14
To succeed in our mission to create a great product experience, we are building a world-class Product Design Team - that can lead us into the unknown future of the Mentimeter product, fueled by our desire to challenge tomorrow's presentation and meeting experiences. We already have a great team in place, and we want to continue to learn and evolve as we grow.
Joining as a Senior Product Designer would allow you to help shape the team, using your broad designer skill set in a cross-functional product team and mentoring other designers. The role is also about helping the design team evolve in the ways of working and collaborating in all areas, from user insight methodologies to design system evolution and everything in between.
We look at how to improve and iterate on our current product and explore what the future could look like. As a Product Designer, you play a crucial role in facilitating and driving these perspectives together with your various partners in Design, Product, User Research, Engineering and other functions of Mentimeter.
We strongly believe in the power of the empowered product team. We are building an organisation to ensure a high level of alignment, focusing on outcomes and contextual support from leadership to enable great work.
As a Senior Product Designer, you will work in our business product area, consisting of five product teams, each with a product manager, product designer, tech lead, and developers.
Skills and requirements
To thrive in the role of senior product designer, you are passionate about bringing true value to our users, collaborate well with other roles and carry your designs to the highest level of craftsmanship and execution. You are expected to harness the full breadth of your skills in product design, interaction design, and visual design, as you breathe life into your visionary concepts.
At Menti, we believe in a holistic approach to product development, and as a product designer, you will be fully immersed in every stage of the process. From the initial stages of ideation, to shipping and learnings after releasing, you will leave no stone unturned in your pursuit of success. Your role extends beyond the realm of design, you will take part in strategic decision-making, collaborating closely with other departments and amplifying the impact design can have within the organization.
Join us in this extraordinary journey at Menti.
So, who are you?
Have 5+ years of experience in a Product Design role
Have found your home in the product company cross-functional team and are well versed in the dynamics of such a team
Have proven seniority around the design craft and ways of working
Have a passion for and experience in coaching and mentoring junior colleagues
Are an engaged and proactive contributor to the design craft
Have experience from deep partnerships with Product and Engineering peers
Naturally use insights throughout the design process - to understand, ideate, and validate
Proactively communicate throughout the process - with stakeholders and team members through verbal communication as well as presentations
Are comfortable taking on the leading role of the product designer in a team, driving for clarity and true collaboration
Are humbled by the diversity of other people, whether it regards to background, experience, perspective or personality
A bonus if you have ever worked with B2B, e-commerce, growth, or enterprise teams and products!
Not required:
You don't have to know Swedish (daily work is carried out in English and the Mentimeter team currently boasts over 40 nationalities!) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-14
E-post: career@mentimeter.com Arbetsgivarens referens
