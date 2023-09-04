Product Designer
What is ArK?
There are many consumer facing fintech products, but finance as a whole is virtually untouched by technology. Investment decisions are still being made off of PDFs and "shark tank"-like processes rather than utilizing the forecasting methods found at companies like Spotify or Google. This makes capital allocation riddled with bias and very ripe for disruption. At ArK we're convinced that by putting data and tech at the heart of finance we can impact how money flows and, in turn, create a more democratized and unbiased economy.
Today we offer founders access to our machine learning platform AIM. Through connecting their raw data we can fully understand what they've built without any bias; connecting what has been achieved historically into a simulated 5-year future. This prediction is the foundation for the transformational loans that we are able to issue, and a tool that founders get to keep for business optimisation.
Since the start in 2021. We've carefully grown the ArK team to 65 people within tech, analytics and finance - all pitching in with their experience to build something that none of us has seen before.
Product Designer at ArK
Working as a product designer at ArK means working with bleeding edge data visualizations. AIM is used by tech entrepreneurs and management teams across the globe and data centered product development is at the core of the business model as we scale.
You will use modern tech to design and iterate on AiM to bring new ideas to life, building new features from scratch. You will work closely with our senior in-house cross-functional team consisting of developers, data scientists, frontend engineers, senior designers and CPTO to help build an outstanding digital and data experience.
Key Responsibilities:
Define product requirements and the product development process
Conduct user research, analysis and testing, perform usability testing
Generate ideas through sketching, wireframing and prototyping
Participate in the entire product development lifecycle, from concept to launch
Stay up-to-date on industry trends, best practice and emerging technologies
Embrace and advocate design thinking and culture across the company
Who are you?
A highly motivated product designer with strong analytical skills and user-centric mindset
A creative problem solver with a passion for crafting intuitive and visually appealing products
Experience working with UX/UI
You show ownership and have a keen eye for detail and high-quality design work
More about who we are at ArK
As a small but fast growing FinTech company, ArK has a culture of innovation and tech enthusiasm. We are headquartered in Stockholm but we balance our time between being at the office and working remotely.
We believe that the key to a great team culture is great people having a great time together. Our team is one to be part of for the long run, because you won't want to leave. Our unique combination of startup mentality, experienced team and ambitious vision make ample room for possibilities to grow.
