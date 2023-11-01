Java developer to MFEx by Euroclear!
2023-11-01
When you take your first steps into MFEX by Euroclear 's office, high up in Utopia with a view over the city, you are greeted by a lovely group of people who are potentially your future colleagues! Several teams work here with development, testing and much more. The teams are characterized by openness, helpfulness and dedication. Mabye this is exactly where you will fit in perfectly as a Java developer? Submit your application today since we work with continuous selection!
After a rapid expansion internationally with both new clients and new markets, MFEX by Euroclear is looking for a Java developer who enjoys being a team player and to work in a fast-paced and changing environment. This role suits you who are driven by improvement, change and who wants to contribute to change and innovation.
Work tasks
• In the role as a Java developer, you will work in a well structured and anchored DevOps culture with Agile working methods and automated tests. You will be a part of one of the development teams where you are jointly responsible for parts of the system. The work takes place in two week sprints.
You have:
• A college or university education within IT, alternatively equivalent knowledge aquired from your working life.
• An interest in and believes in Agile development.
• No problem to speak, write and read English since the language occurs in the daily work.
• A few years of working experience with Java.
It 's a strong merit if you have knowledge of SQL and Spring. It 's also advantageous if you have knowledge/experience/interest in Kubernetes, Azure, DevOps, DataDog or other programming languages and frameworks.
To succeed in the role we see that you are:
• Problemsolver
• Communicative
• Collaborative
• Structured
Our recruitment process
MFEX by Euroclear
MFEX by Euroclear is a growing global company and is expanding rapidly worldwide. Today, around 350 people from large parts of thw world work here. Around thirty of these are located at the development office in Umeå - you can read more about the company 's journey here!
Read more about MFEX by Euroclear here!
