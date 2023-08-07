Product Designer
Lifesum AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2023-08-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lifesum AB i Stockholm
Why Lifesum is your next career move
Hi, this is us!
Lifesum is a leading consumer health tech company that aims to simplify healthy living, helping currently over 60M users around the world improve their lives through healthier and creating sustainable habits. We are building a platform where we motivate and inspire our users to eat better with the help of delightful software.
We are a hybrid global team headquartered in Stockholm, a team of passionate entrepreneurial individuals, working together to build something that truly matters. By working at Lifesum you get the chance to do something good and have a positive impact on millions, helping our users on their individual routes to look and feel better every day.
We want you to share our excitement about the future
The global wellness market is currently valued at $1.5 trillion, and a third of consumers are expected to increase their usage of nutrition apps, diet programs, and subscription food services this year. Why? Because as humans, more and more of us realize that we need to take responsibility for our health and wellness - and that digital is the solution for the individual and society as a whole.
Expanding our team with the right competencies and ambitious people will help us increase what value we provide to people on a global scale. We are now seeking a Product Designer with a deep understanding of brand design and its influence on product experience. In this role, you will be tasked with creating intuitive, engaging, and brand-consistent product designs. You will collaborate closely with our cross-functional teams, including product management and engineering, to deliver high-quality digital products to our users.
What you will be working on at Lifesum
•
Use your product thinking and visual design skills to design amazing digital experiences for iOS, Android and web.
• Collaborate with developers to ensure the successful implementation of designs while maintaining the integrity of the brand design.
• Stay up-to-date with industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies in product design.
• Develop and maintain design systems, guidelines, and UI patterns to ensure consistency across products.
• Contribute, learn, grow, and have fun!
Your experience will be a valuable asset
• More than five years of experience designing for a user-facing consumer product.
• Strong understanding of brand design principles and how they inform the design of product experiences.
• Ability to incorporate brand design guidelines into product designs to ensure a cohesive brand identity.
• Ability to work independently as well as in a team environment.
• Detail-oriented mindset with a focus on delivering high-quality designs.
• Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to present and articulate design decisions to stakeholders.
• Proficiency in Figma and Adobe Creative Suite. Motion design skills are a plus.
• Familiarity with front-end development principles and an understanding of technical feasibility.
We are just getting started
Our mobile apps have more than 60 million registered users worldwide, but our journey in building the worlds leading nutritional platform has just started. We have the foundation to do better and more. Together we are One Team of talented individuals with solution-oriented 'can do' mindset and work to constantly improve the experience of Lifesum. We also not only embrace diversity, but we rely on it to succeed. That's why we work hard to ensure our team, vendors, and partners are representative of the millions of users we serve.
We offer
• Trust and responsibility in a fast-paced environment
• Opportunity to work on a range of exciting projects with some of the most successful companies in the world
• Space and support to grow you career
• 30 paid vacation days per year
• Parental pay
• Pension
• Private health and medical insurance
• Individual training and development budget
• Wellness allowance
• Flexible work
• Great team activities
If this sounds exciting, we'd love to hear from you and get to know you. This is an exciting opportunity to join a fast-growing company and make a real impact on people's lives. Send us your resume right away; tell us why you are interested and why Lifesum feels like the right place for you. Everyone is welcome; we look forward to your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lifesum AB
(org.nr 556729-2841), http://lifesum.com Arbetsplats
Lifesum Jobbnummer
8010431