Treyd is rapidly scaling and we're all about supporting others on their growth journeys. We're a fast-growing B2B fintech pioneer that helps consumer goods companies supercharge their growth with our pivotal offering: a buy-now-pay-later solution that removes the pain of paying suppliers upfront. And it's not just about the dough - we enable a shift to more sustainable freight options with less CO2 emissions. Win win win.
Our growth-hungry customers are well matched in our team of Treydsters. We're currently 50 spirits with moonshot ambitions, spread across offices in Stockholm, London and Cairo - and the next stops are TBD. By joining now you will set the course for the adventures ahead together with your supporting teammates.
We are looking to grow our design team with a mid-level Product designer. You will contribute to different projects, build new features from scratch and take design ownership of different parts of the product. You will work tightly with engineers, designers and product managers.
As a Product designer, you will:
Turn complex needs into smart and consistent solutions
Collaborate with product managers and designers to synthesize insights into actionable next steps
Create digital experiences with an attention to detail, from low-fi sketches and flows to high fidelity mockups and views
Communicate your design process and rationale to stakeholders and the product team with the right level of detail
Assume full design responsibility all the way to finished product, not just until developer hand-over
Zoom in on the details but not lose sight of the bigger picture
Value all feedback that supports personal growth - both from the giving and receiving end
We're looking for someone who:
Has 3-5 years of experience in the field
Has knowledge of accessibility and design systems best practices
Is confident in the end-to-end design skills: research, ideation, prototyping, UI and final visual design
Can be comfortable in a startup/scaleup environment where perfect results tops perfect processes
Can contribute greatly to our growing design organization as well as being a true Treyd ambassador both internally and externally
Is digitally fluent and curious about technology and the industry
Is confident in English, our company language
We offer:
A vibrant, fun and challenging workplace with ambitious plans for the future.
A compensation package that includes skin in the game (i.e. equity) and a competitive pension plan.
Joining early stage means setting the foundation and culture together with the rest of the diverse Treyd family, as well as having loads of growth opportunities.
High speed, lots of accountability and peer support, at a dog-loving office at the corner of Regeringsgatan/Hamngatan in Stockholm. We embrace hybrid although encourage all employees to have a "office 1st" approach - especially now when the team is growing and developing fast. Come join us at the probably most exciting part of our journey and establish a whole new segment within the fintech industry. Så ansöker du
