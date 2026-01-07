Product Design Team Lead
2026-01-07
, Tibro
, Tidaholm
, Götene
, Skara
Position Overview
Silverspin operates multiple brands worldwide and leads the industry in AI-powered product experiences, automation, and next-generation digital design. We're looking for a Design Team Lead who can elevate our product craft, drive UX/UI excellence, and lead a high-performing team in delivering world-class web and app experiences.
Your role will be to lead the central product design function and the end-to-end UX and UI across Silverspin's global product portfolio. Drive research, testing, prototyping, design systems, and continuous optimization. Build an AI-enabled operation that increases speed, reduces repetitive effort, and enhances design quality across all markets.
Key Responsibilities
Leadership
Lead and develop a team of three product designers.
Set clear standards for craft, quality, accessibility, and consistency.
Build a culture of critique, iteration, experimentation, and high performance.
Define predictable workflows, delivery expectations, and operating principles.
Coach designers across research, UX & UI craft, and systems thinking.
Product Design Excellence
Lead the full UX lifecycle: discovery, research, flows, wireframes, prototypes, final UI, and implementation support.
Use behavioural analytics, heatmaps, funnels, and experiments to guide decisions.
Run usability testing, rapid validation, and continuous optimisation.
Ensure user journeys across acquisition, onboarding, gameplay, and account flows are intuitive, fast, and conversion led.
Maintain strong alignment with product owners on problem definition, requirements, and solution validation.
Design Systems & UX Consistency
Own and evolve the global design system across brands and markets.
Create engineering-ready components and patterns that ensure coherence and reduce delivery friction.
Ensure accessibility, responsiveness, and performance standards are met.
Maintain documentation, usage guidelines, and scalable component libraries.
AI & Workflow Automation
Champion AI in product design: AI wireframing, UI exploration, prototyping, and design automation.
Identify opportunities to reduce repetitive tasks through templates, systemisation, and smart tooling.
Adopt and evaluate new AI tools that improve speed, quality, and scalability.
Foster a culture of AI-enabled design experimentation across the team.
Cross-Functional Collaboration
Product: discovery, roadmap shaping, experimentation, and feature design.
Engineering: design system implementation, UI QA, and consistent build quality.
Brand: ensure product design reflects brand identity without compromising UX.
Data & Performance: integrate insights, behavioural analytics, and experimentation frameworks into design decisions.
Requirements
6 + years in product design with a strong UX/UI portfolio.
3 + years in managing and growing a high-performing product design team.
Advanced proficiency in Figma (components, tokens, systems, prototyping).
Experience building and maintaining design systems at scale.
Strong understanding of behavioural analytics and experimentation.
Hands-on experience using AI tools for design exploration or workflow automation.
Excellent communication and ability to work closely with product and engineering.
Ability to manage multiple streams with clarity, speed, and attention to detail.
A proactive mindset focused on quality, scalability, and continuous improvement.
Experience in working with tools like Maze and Fullstory
Why Work With Us?
At Silverspin, we're not just about work-we're about passion, innovation, and community. Joining us means you'll be part of a team that celebrates creativity, supports professional growth, and values every voice. We're committed to making Silverspin a place where you'll be excited to come to work every day (and maybe have a little fun along the way!). We offer:
Competitive Salary & Benefits
Growth & Development Opportunities
Creative and Collaborative Environment
Silverspin is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-22
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Silverspin AB
(org.nr 556926-7650)
S:ta Helenagatan 8
541 30 SKÖVDE
541 30 SKÖVDE Jobbnummer
9670866