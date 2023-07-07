Product Data Analyst, Solna-Hybrid
PostNord Group AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-07-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos PostNord Group AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to make everyday life easier for Nordic citizens?
PostNord Digital is seeking a highly skilled and motivated Product Data Analyst to join our product team for the PostNord App.
As a Product Data Analyst, you will play a crucial role in driving data-driven decision-making for the PostNord App.
Your expertise in analyzing and interpreting complex datasets will directly contribute to our growth and success. As a Product Analyst you will handle areas such as problem articulation, preparing & structuring of underlying data assets, analysis & data visualization as well as handling communication of recommendations to the product team and business stakeholders. The teams are the backbone of our organization and are self-governing, which means great opportunities to influence technology choices and working methods. Follow us and find out more about us on https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/postnord-digital.
Job duties
- Collect, analyze, and interpret large volumes of data from various sources, including application logs, user feedback, and system metrics.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define data requirements, perform data cleansing and validation, and ensure data integrity.
- Plan and execute experiments on features and new ideas.
- Develop and implement efficient data collection and reporting systems to provide actionable insights and support strategic decision-making.
- Conduct ad-hoc analyses to uncover trends, patterns, and opportunities for improvement within our applications.
- Create and maintain comprehensive documentation, including data dictionaries, data flow diagrams, and data analysis methodologies.
- Present findings, recommendations, and insights to stakeholders in a clear and concise manner, both verbally and through visually compelling reports and dashboards.
- Stay up to date with industry trends and best practices in data analysis, data visualization, and application performance monitoring.
Who you are
We believe that you are passionate about leveraging data to drive strategic decision-making and thrive in a collaborative environment and enjoy working in an agile environment where you get great opportunities to be involved and influence the work and the technical choices.
As a person, you are committed, responsible and unpretentious. We believe that you have several years of experience as a Product Data Analyst and have excellent communication skills, with the ability to convey technical information to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Your profile
- Bachelor's degree in a relevant field such as Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics, or a related discipline. A Master's degree is preferred.
- Proven experience as a Data Analyst, preferably in the field of consumer applications.
- Strong proficiency in SQL for data extraction and manipulation. Experience with other programming languages such as Python or R is a plus.
- Experienced in GPC tool stack.
- Solid understanding of statistical concepts and experience with statistical analysis tools.
- Familiarity with data visualization tools such as Lookers Studio, Tableau, Power BI, or similar platforms such as Prometheus.
- Experience with data modeling, data warehousing, and ETL processes.
- Knowledge of GDPR and experience with anonymized data.
- Knowledge of application development methodologies and familiarity with Agile or Scrum frameworks is a plus.
- Strong analytical thinking and problem-solving skills, with the ability to translate complex data into actionable insights.
- Swedish and English in speech and writing.
We offer you
- Flexible hybrid workplace with an open working climate.
- Good development and career opportunities, for example, we sponsor you to get AWS certified.
- Good insurance and occupational pension conditions
- Wellness allowance and access to office gym and swimming pool.
- Employee benefits through PostNord's own employee foundation PostNord Plus.
- Employment according to a collective agreement.
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region. We are accountable, brave and committed, effectively leading change regardless if we lead our self or others. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our success and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People with different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at www.postnord.com.
Apply
What are you waiting for? Welcome with your application. Selection for this position will begin mid-august. If you have any questions about the position, email mikaela.englund@postnord.com
. We look forward to hearing from you!
#LI-Hybrid #data-driven #analyst #joinusatdigital Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2023/1324". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare PostNord Group AB
(org.nr 556128-6559) Arbetsplats
PostNord Group Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av PostNord Group AB Jobbnummer
7950096