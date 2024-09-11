Product Cost Controller to Scania
2024-09-11
About the role As a Product Cost Controller at Scania, you will play a crucial role in driving the financial aspects of new product developments. You will be part of the Product Cost Controlling department (XKP) within Business Control (XK), working closely with cross-functional project teams to ensure the profitability and cost-efficiency of our sustainable transport solutions.
This role is as a consultant via Adecco that is planned to start within immediate affect and will initially go on for 6 months. For the right candidate there are possibilities for extension.
In your role as Product Cost Controller, your primary responsibilities will include:
• Conducting product cost calculations throughout various project stages
• Analyzing cost impacts of future product launches
• Leading cost-optimization initiatives, workshops, and benchmarking exercises
• Reporting and presenting results to management and stakeholders
• Participating in process development projects focused on enhancing product cost understanding
About you We are looking for a proactive and analytical individual with a passion for both financial and technical aspects of product development. You excel at communication, teamwork, and possess strong social skills. You are also self-driven and focused on continuous improvement.
To be successful in this role, you will need:
• A degree in business or a related field, with an interest in technical matters
• Fluency in English (Swedish is a plus)
• 1-5 years of relevant experience
• Knowledge of BI tools and an ability to analyze large datasets is a plus
About Scania
Scania is transforming from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to becoming a leader in sustainable transport solutions. Our department for Product Cost Controlling is a vital part of securing Scania 's profitability both today and in the future. Join us to be part of our journey towards a sustainable future in transport!
If you have any questions regarding the position, feel free to reach out to jesper.jenefjard@adecco.se
