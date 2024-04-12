Product Compliance Engineer to Mycronic!
2024-04-12
Think of the most high-tech electronics products you can imagine. Then think one step further. What technology creates the most advanced high-tech of today? Mycronic 's do. With unique and world-leading production solutions, they spearhead the electronics industry. Right now, Mycronic are on a journey of growth, where they continue to explore new markets and expand worldwide. Do you have experience within electronics and an interest in product compliance? Read on!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company and has been a trusted partner to electronics and display manufacturers worldwide in over 40 years. They are headquartered in Stockholm, Täby and with subsidiaries, agents, and distributors in more than 50 countries. From the very beginning, when Mycronic introduced the world's first laser-based mask writer, their innovations have been driven by two main sources, their customers, and their employees. Currently, there is no other company in the entire world that can compete with Mycronic's technology. All high-resolution screens you see, whether it's a TV, phone, tablet, Apple Watch, etc., they are made with Mycronic's machines, and this is the technology you will work with. You will work in a broad role with both strategic and operational tasks related to safety and product compliance. This means a large number of contacts points, both in your team as well as purchasers, product managers, R&D, export department, sales etc. You will belong to one of Mycronic's divisions, Pattern Generator (PG), but also work with compliance and regulatory for Mycronic's other division in Täby, High Flex (HF). You will be part of a team together with other colleagues who also work with compliance, and you will report to Jörgen Lundberg, Director Development Center Division PG.
You are offered
• A role with freedom with responsibility and a chance to influence and develop ways of working
• You will be part of a company with a diverse culture and workforce. To Mycronic, diversity is not only a key competitive advantage, but also the very foundation for a great place to work and innovation to happen
• Not only nice colleagues but also high levels of expertise - you will find yourself side by side with some of the leading experts in the electronics industry, getting inspired and inspiring others, as you acquire new knowledge and share it with others across functions and cultures
Job duties
As a Product Compliance Engineer, you are an important part of the work to ensure that Mycronic's products meet the regulatory requirements and can be delivered to all different markets. Mycronic has customers in Europe as well as the USA and Asia and you will work with products that are sold to all these markets. This is a role for you who either already have experience in Product Compliance or who have a desire to develop within this area. You will belong to one of the most competent teams in Sweden within compliance and have the very best opportunities to learn and develop!
Your work task will for example be...
• Manage the CE certification process and make risk assessments regarding machine, electrical and EMC safety based on the machinery directive
• Advise and recommend on level of regulatory compliance for machines and components, shipped all over the world, that are realized by Mycronic
• Manage the NRTL certification applicable to the U.S. and Canada
• Maintain technical documentation for machines throughout the product life cycle
• Coordinate product compliance work at Mycronic and handle contact with "test houses" for product test and certifications, like NRTL
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
In this recruitment, we will place great emphasis on personal competencies and interest in the field. In addition to that, we also see that you have:
• An academic background within electronics, mechatronics, electricity or similar
• A few years of work experience within electronics where you have accumulated knowledge within the most basic safety standards
• Experience from OR an interest in develop more within compliance
• Very good knowledge in English
We see it as a strong merit (but not a requirement) if you have...
• Knowledge of EMC
• Knowledge of RoHS, REACH, battery directive, etc
The personal competencies we see as particularly important are:
• Responsible
• Cooperative
• Meticulous
• Self-reliant
Other information
• Start: According to agreement
• Work extent: Full-time
• Location: Täby
• Contact details: Johanna Sörell, Recruitment Consultant, johanna.sorell@academicwork.se
• This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and the request from Mycronic is that all questions about the recruitment process goes to Academic Work.
The recruitment process
• Phone interview with Academic Work
• Teams interview with Academic Work, personality test + problem solving test
• Interviews with Mycronic
• Reference checking + decision
