Product Build Project Leader
Volvo Business Services AB / Byggjobb / Göteborg Visa alla byggjobb i Göteborg
2023-11-07
Who are we?
Product Builds is the team within complete vehicle that is responsible for building and delivering all prototype trucks, engines, transmissions and test rigs for verification and validation purposes in GTT projects. We build tomorrows offering today. We build test objects with both current and future technologies. We buy parts manufactured using the latest technologies for delivering test objects for verification & validation (V&V)
We are a small team filled with energetic people who are driven to delivering to our customers.
If you are a driven and motivated individual with a high interest in the latest technologies, join us and build the future today!
Purpose:
Deliver builds and rebuild of test objects needed for Verification and Validation for any project/IB you are a part off and ensuring uptime during testing. This includes
Leading all activities from order to delivery of test objects
Driving that all deliveries in the Product Build process are delivered on time
Lead powertrain update meetings and manage the cross functional build team to ensure a smooth delivery of all vehicles in time for test start
Responsibilities:
Deliver test objects by leading & monitoring status from planning to delivery
Manage the total build plan and keep it up to date as per the project demands
Chair and participate in various meetings in connection with on time test object delivery
Manage the internal product build network and deliver on all milestones in project build process
This includes :
Secure based on engineering input a correct Bill Of Material (BOM) for all test objects needed. This includes all needed parts for the test object
Initiate procurement of parts and ensure on time delivery of parts in time for build start
Manage any rebuilds needed for V&V
Initiate the part delivery from storage to build location for parts managed by Project Builds
Secure according to local agreements /rules that i.e. Quotations, Build instructions, Work orders are done
Update PROTOM or secure that PROTOM is updated to be correct vs the test objects BOM
Initiate corrective actions if needed
Authorities:
Initiate and lead all actions to be taken internally in Product builds or cross functionally with other functions (GTO, GTP, GTT VE/PE/VT) to secure all test objects are delivered on time
Report and raise any issues to PME on any risk to deliver builds on time
Qualification & Experience:
Bachelor of Science or Equivalent
4 plus years of experience in product development process and must have practical knowledge of the same.
Experience of working in a project team in delivering projects.
Have knowledge of deliverables at gates.
Cross functional experience in project management, manufacturing or supply chain management is desirable.
Should have practical knowledge of Product Development Cycle and establish connections required to deliver in the process.
Should have good product knowledge
2 plus years of experience in working with prototype builds
Should have worked in a project delivering prototype trucks, engines, transmissions, rigs or similar
Should have actively participated in Prototype build meetings
Competencies:
Leadership
Can drive the team towards a common goal.
Project Management
Should be able to create project time plans.
Estimate resource need and lead the team to deliver on milestones.
Conflict Management
Should drive for results by gathering facts and moving towards results.
Interpersonal Relationships
Ability to manage different personalities.
Build and develop a good network within the project organization.
Customer Focus
Focus on the customer and needs and communicate clearly needs and expectations from the customer to deliver at a high level.
Continuous Improvement
Looking for new ways to improve process or way of working to save time and cost.
Personal attributes
Excellent communicator with the ability to take decisions and communicate with clarity.
Should be highly skilled in problem solving and "Making things happen".
Drive for results, Ability to lead and deliver complex tasks and thinking "out of the box".
Integrity and trust, gaining trust of others in the team though honesty and integrity.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-17
