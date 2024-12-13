Product Area Coach
2024-12-13
Are you passionate about fostering an agile mindset and driving teams to achieve their highest potential? Then this could be the next step in your career.
At Sandvik Group IT, we're now looking for a dynamic Product Area Coach to join our Enterprise Workflows team. We welcome you to a key role with great opportunities for both personal and professional development!
About your job
In this position, you ensure that the product teams within Enterprise Workflows can unlock their highest potential by, amongst others, applying agile practices. You plan the strategic direction of the area and ensure alignment with roadmaps. In collaboration with the Product Area management, you coach and challenge teams to reach higher levels of performance.
Key responsibilities include:
Enhance self-management within our teams - encourage them to try new approaches to grow and improve their ability to resolve conflicts.
Collaborate with other product area coaches to align efforts and drive common agile initiatives.
Facilitate and support large, multi-team development and improvement efforts.
Ensure effective communication and collaboration within our teams and with the broader organization.
Assist product owners and product area owners in setting and deploying product strategies.
Provide support in setting OKRs and creating value with a customer focus.
Facilitate joint product area ceremonies
The location for this position is Gasverket in Stockholm or Sandbacka Park in Sandviken and we apply a hybrid work set-up, allowing you to combine office and remote work.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with a relevant degree in IT or equivalent knowledge gained from a working career. You have experience with leadership, agile ways of working and have certification in agile methods. Acting in a global environment calls for excellent skills in English, both verbally and in writing. Knowledge of Swedish is considered a plus.
We highly value your personal qualities - you're positive and able to manage people effectively, leading teams to achieve their goals successfully. You build lasting relationships and foster a collaborative environment by effective stakeholder management and communication. Acting as an enabler, you make things happen and your coordinating skills ensure that tasks are completed efficiently and on time.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Mikael Maad, Manager Global IT Processes & Competence Manager Enterprise Workflows, mikael.maad@sandvik.com
.
Stefan Willems, Product Area Manager Enterprise Workflows, stefan.willems@sandvik.com
.
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Malena Rackner, Unionen, +46 (0)70 242 33 90
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Lotta Amnebjer Nordqvist
At Sandvik, we value work-life balance and due to the holidays, it may take a little bit longer until we reply in this process.
How to apply
Send your application no later than January 6, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0073293.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2023 the Group had approximately 41 ,000 employees and revenues of about 127 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations.
Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
Storviltsgatan 10
115 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
