Product Analyst i Stockholm

About Brite
Founded in 2019, Brite Payments is a leading open banking-powered account-to-account (A2A) payment provider of instant payments, payouts, and other financial services in Europe. Brite is committed to creating fast, secure, and transparent payment solutions that reduce risk for businesses and provide consumers with the best possible payment experience.
At the heart of Brite is our proprietary instant payments network, Brite IPN, which enables real-time, 24/7 transaction processing with no delays, sign-ups, or card details required. Today, Brite connects with over 3,800 banks in 27 European markets and is committed to delivering cutting-edge, next-generation payment solutions that meet the market's evolving needs.
Headquartered in Stockholm, Brite has offices in London and Malaga and now numbers over 160 colleagues.
Want to join us on our journey? The future is Brite!
About the role
Are you passionate about turning data into actionable insights that shape the future of cutting-edge fintech products? As a Product Analyst at Brite, you'll play a pivotal role in empowering stakeholders, including product managers, designers, engineers, and business developers, to make informed, data-driven decisions. Working within the Product Team, your contributions will directly impact our mission to revolutionize account-to-account open banking payments. If you believe that every decision should be backed by data, this is the role for you!
What you will do
Collaborate across teams: Work closely with product managers, designers, engineers, and other stakeholders to foster a culture of data-driven decision-making and drive product development.
Uncover insights: Conduct in-depth data analysis to identify trends, patterns, and opportunities that fuel product improvements and business growth.
Optimize the user journey: Perform A/B testing and funnel analysis to pinpoint pain points and optimize user experiences for better engagement, retention, and conversion rates.
Create data-driven tools: Design and maintain dashboards, reports, and data models to present insights in a clear, actionable way, enabling better decision-making across teams.
Define and monitor KPIs: Develop and track key metrics that align with Brite's strategic goals, ensuring the ongoing success of our product features and enhancements.
Support product development: Partner with teams to enable a data-driven prioritization process that ensures we focus on delivering maximum impact for our customers and business.
Are you a brite mind?
We're looking for someone who loves working with data and collaborating across teams to drive meaningful outcomes. Here's what we think makes a great fit:
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Statistics, Finance, or a related field.
1-2 years of experience as a Product Analyst or in a similar role, ideally within the fintech or payments industry.
Proficiency in SQL; familiarity with data modeling tools like dbt is a big plus.
Experience using dashboarding tools such as Tableau, Looker, Qlik, or similar.
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills, with a proactive and collaborative mindset.
A passion for data and the ability to translate complex analyses into clear, actionable insights.
Don't worry if you don't meet every qualification - if you're passionate about the role and confident in your skills, we'd love to hear from you!
What we offer
An optimistic, caring, and inclusive culture where you can be yourself.
A dynamic, fast-paced, and innovative environment, with the chance to join one of Europe's hottest fintechs and learn from industry leaders.
The opportunity to make an impact from day one in an organisation that values quick decision-making, teamwork, and results over titles.
Exposure to a variety of verticals and use cases for our payments products, working with some of the fastest-growing businesses in Europe.
An annual well-being and professional development allowance to invest in your personal growth.
A team of fun, skilled professionals who are committed to making a lasting impact. Brite Payments is in growth mode, having raised the largest fintech Series A ($60m) in Europe in 2023.
