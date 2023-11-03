Product Analyst
Sellhelp AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-11-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sellhelp AB i Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
We've got an open position where you can make the world a better place by analysing data. We look for you with a talent to perform data analytics and a keen eye for identifying new opportunities.
Data plays a central role at Sellpy and we use it to shape and improve the product. With over 30 million items sold, there's plenty of data to explore and put to better use.
As a Product Analyst, you have an important and fun challenge to find ways to improve our product. We hope you are excited to dive into large amounts of data. You will analyse it and suggest improvements that ultimately lead to happy customers and that contribute to the future of sustainable shopping.
You will work as the detective behind the scenes, getting to the bottom of what our customers want and need. Your work will be the foundation for Sellpy's product development and our group of product owners and engineers will be excited to hear your findings. We are a data-driven company, which makes it necessary to have at least a basic understanding of SQL to make sure you process data correctly and on time. We'd also want you to be humble, helpful and committed to working for a better future to be a good fit with Sellpy.
In short, you will:
Join the Analytics & Data team and collaborate with product owners and engineers.
Analyse and grasp customer needs.
Monitor and follow up on A/B tests.
Work proactively to ensure we have the necessary data for making decisions.
You need:
A Master in Industrial Engineering, Finance or a related quantitative field.
Analytical thinking and ability to transform data into practical business insights and solutions.
Motivation to put your talent to better use and contribute to a climate-positive change.
Knowledge of SQL or similar query languages.
A curiosity to collaborate with Sellpy's various internal teams.
Written and spoken fluency in English.
Proficiency in Excel/Google Sheets or equivalent tools.
We are impressed if you have:
Previous knowledge of and experience working with Python, R etc.
Worked with digital data and Google Analytics 4/ BigQuery.
Experience from an e-commerce environment.
You get to:
Be part of a tech-minded company that's driving the change towards a sustainable lifestyle. In return, you will get direction, energy, and work on meaningful challenges.
Work with highly skilled and motivated colleagues.
Thrive in a social and driven people culture.
Benefit from hybrid work from our offices at Medborgarplatsen, and from home.
Relax with a sizeable vacation offering.
Enjoy staff discounts at Sellpy and the H&M brands.
Save up with a monthly pension plan.
Get used to Sellpy's social traditions with game nights, interactive planning days, guest speakers and other activities.
About Sellpy
Sellpy's vision is to empower everyone to live a circular life. We believe there is huge financial, social and environmental value in prolonging the life of things and clothes. We are proud to be the leading service for second hand items, and one of the fastest-growing scale-ups in Sweden. The list of countries we are available in grows by the day. Since launching, we have given new life to more than 20 million pre-owned items, saving almost 150.000 tons of CO2.
Location
You are welcome to do all these things at our new office at Medborgarplatsen in Stockholm, and from home. We want you to enjoy a flexible work setup because well, it's 2023 and digital meetings work just as fine.
Form of employment: Full-time
Start: As agreed upon
Please note that in order to work with us at Sellpy you are required to verify your right to work in Sweden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sellhelp AB
(org.nr 556996-1260)
Götgatan 74 (visa karta
)
118 26 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Götgatan Jobbnummer
8239750