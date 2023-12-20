Producer
If you're looking to make the best co-op games in the world, you've come to the right place. We're proud to have some of the best game makers and collaborators in the industry under our four walls. What's more, we're a fun bunch of game developers, who love to indulge in our passion for video games together. Our games are not for everyone. Are they for you?
We are now looking for a Producer!
Producers at Arrowhead are responsible for leading cross-disciplinary teams to deliver player value whilst managing the budgets, risks, schedules and other constraints required to get to these results. In doing so you will be leading a team of developers to plan, track progress, retro and improve the delivery of valuable outcomes for players in ways that are beneficial for our business.
With your assigned development team you will build strong collaboration and performance by working effectively and proactively to resolve conflicts between budget, quality and time. You will ensure that your team continues to learn how to work even more effectively together as a team by prioritizing learning rituals, setting learning goals and holding the team accountable for progress. As a part of the Helldivers 2 production team at Arrowhead, you will also be responsible for the overarching product goals the team has in common.
Together with other production team members you will be distributing, coordinating dependencies and leading production across the studio. You will be driving communication across the production department and our project to ensure alignment and clarity. In this way you will help us one sprint at a time to get closer to our ambition of becoming the best co-op game studio in the world.
Qualifications
Do you see yourself in the following:
Effective and efficient communicator
Passion for leading and guiding others
Takes ownership and initiative in order to solve problems and get results
Effective collaborator and team builder
Seeker and provider of candid, helpful and timely feedback
Skilled time manager who strives to continually improve your time management skills by retrospecting on how you spend your own and others' time
Player-centric approach to game development
Able to prioritize and make decisions effectively
Knowledge of SCRUM and agile methodologies
Experience with project management tools
Proven success in leading development teams effectively and coordinate deliverables on time, on quality and on budget
Produced and shipped at least one game project with a team of 50+ developers
Your contribution
In your role you will take responsibility for the performance of your team and your ability to meet goals tied to player value (quantified by frequent UX testing), business goals and ability to keep to constraints such as time and budget. You will be an effective problem solver and collaborator as well as a transparent communicator. You will work closely with all members of your development teams to lead the execution of the product vision within those areas. You and the other Producers will drive the development teams towards their production goals, manage various risks to the project and determine resource requirements. This includes making sure the project is on time, on budget and on spec.
How to apply
If you think that this position matches your background and skills, we would love to hear from you. Please submit your CV in English as soon as possible. We interview candidates continuously and hire when we find a good fit.
What we offer
Arrowhead Game Studios is a growing team of about 100+ people, best known for our co-op titles. Despite our size, we remain a friendly and down to earth bunch, who love to indulge in our passion for video games together.
Located in our newly built, custom-tailored offices on the Hammarby Kaj waterfront, we enjoy everything Stockholm has to offer. A thriving game dev scene, along with all types of activities are immediately available on our doorstep.
Our talented developers are crucial to our success, therefore we put a lot of emphasis in creating and maintaining a prosperous culture. We're committed to open and transparent communication. Your ideas are welcomed, valued, appreciated - the ceiling for creative discussions is high.
We also have numerous work benefits for all our employees. You can read about them here!
Practical information
Scope: Full-time, 40 hours per week.
Location: Stockholm. Så ansöker du
