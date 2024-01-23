Producer
Arrowhead Game Studios AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-01-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Arrowhead Game Studios AB i Stockholm
If you're looking to make the best co-op games in the world, you've come to the right place. We're proud to have some of the best game makers and collaborators in the industry under our four walls. What's more, we're a fun bunch of game developers, who love to indulge in our passion for video games together. Our games are not for everyone. Are they for you?We are now looking for a Producer!
We are looking for a talented Producer to join one of our future game teams to be responsible for the game team production and support the project stakeholders to achieve the product goals and vision. They are responsible for guiding the game to success and deliver on creating player value! They are an effective communicator, great collaborator, team builder and champion, as well as being structured, thorough and resourceful. The Producer is expected to be product focused, exploring opportunities and discovering what is crucial to delivering the best possible player experience, while delivering against the studio and business objectives through the game's successful outcomes, on time and within budget
Who you are:
The Producer works collaboratively with the game leads and the team to problem solve and plays the role of 'master of ceremonies'. In this way the Producer nurtures the rhythm of the team, and ensures that we work to best practice with planning, retrospectives, and effective production practice in general.
The Producer is also responsible for risk analysis and management, prompting for decision and increasing the project's planning horizon. They are also responsible for modeling the team's velocity and capacity matched against the scope of the game, ratifying production timelines and costs and managing the budget alongside the game director.
The Producer is expected to work in-office together with the colocated multidisciplinary team.
3+ years of production experience on small to midsize game teams, in one or more game areas
Proven history of managing complex projects or products
Understanding of the product development lifecycle and production best practices
You have shipped a similar title to the original HellDivers or other top-down action games (preferably also systematic and procedural)
Experience in managing others or working through others to achieve results
What you'll do;
You will be responsible for the production output of the game team and provides support to achieve results, goals and outcomes, on time and within budget
Collaborating with project leadership on risk management, problem solving, and issue tracking
Playing the role of 'master of ceremonies' ensuring the team holds to development and production best practice
Maintaining a prioritized product backlog and seeks to increase the team's planning horizon and roadmaps
Models for velocity, capacity and costs of pipelines, content, features and systems, as well as maintain accurate lists of the product scope
Provide excellent communication and increase transparency and visibility for all partners, project leadership, stakeholders and the team
Role model to the team and champion of the product development process
Considers all aspects of the product and player experience relationship, championing the discovery process of exploring and validating ideas, and measuring performance through UX and other results.
How to apply
If you think that this position matches your background and skills, we would love to hear from you. Please submit your CV in English as soon as possible. We interview candidates continuously and hire when we find a good fit.
Practical information
Scope: Full-time: 40 hours per week with initial 6 month probation period.
Location: Office first, hybrid solution possible. You need to be eligible to work in Sweden.
What we offer
Arrowhead Game Studios is a growing team of about 100+ people, best known for our co-op titles. Despite our size, we remain a friendly and down to earth bunch, who love to indulge in our passion for video games together.
Located in our newly built, custom-tailored offices on the Hammarby Kaj waterfront, we enjoy everything Stockholm has to offer. A thriving game dev scene, along with all types of activities are immediately available on our doorstep.
Our talented developers are crucial to our success, therefore we put a lot of emphasis in creating and maintaining a prosperous culture. We're committed to open and transparent communication. Your ideas are welcomed, valued, appreciated - the ceiling for creative discussions is high.
We also have numerous work benefits for all our employees. You can read about them here! (https://jobs.arrowheadgamestudios.com/pages/perks-benefits) Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Arrowhead Game Studios AB
(org.nr 556779-6544), http://arrowheadgamestudios.com/ Arbetsplats
Arrowhead Game Studios Jobbnummer
8414947