Producer - Noid
Toca Boca AB / Kulturjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kulturjobb i Stockholm
2023-08-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Toca Boca AB i Stockholm
Noid is looking for a Producer to join our team!
You will work with an experienced game team on a 3D multiplayer game based on a new IP.
As a Producer you will motivate and support the teams of all Crafts, Art, QA, design, Animation, Tech, through the development process and also ensure high quality content releases during the Live Service for the game.
Join us and let's create the magic together!
What you'll be doing:
Collaborate with Directors and team members to set goals, identify next steps and dependencies, remove blockers and maintain sprint routines
Maintain sprint routines, e.g. sprint planning, backlog refinement, sprint demos
Help the team to understand the requirements of sprint goals and break down tasks
Support the team with sprint routines, e.g. daily stand-ups, scheduling meetings
Identify and mitigate project risks
Help the team stay organized and on track and guarantee they are working on the right thing at the right time
Communication and coordination across different crafts and teams, both internal and external
You will manage dependencies between crafts and external resources
Assist with removing blockers that impede progress
Identify and mitigate project risks
What we are looking for:
You've worked as a Producer before and have experience with mobile game development
You have worked with project management methodologies, especially Agile such as Scrum and Kanban
You've strong organizational and leadership skills
You have managed/coached teams before
Time-management skills
Prioritization and change management skills
You've experience working with remote teams and outsource companies
Understanding and sees the value of working with a diverse team
Interest in contributing to making the company the best place to work
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
Good to know
Noid is part of the global company Spin Master and we are sitting in the same office as our sister studio Toca Boca and Nørdlight in Luma/Stockholm. You'll need to be located in Sweden as we are unable to support relocation. We offer a hybrid workplace - you can join some of our colleagues in the office a few days a week and you can also work from home. We apply a 6-month probationary period.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
NOID is a Stockholm based game studio focused on bringing fantastic ideas and experiences to life. We focus on creating world class entertainment for gamers of all ages. Our drive is foremost the passion for creating something unexpected. Joining NOID you will not only be a part of creating these amazing games, you will also be a partner in creating an open, humble and respectful culture where we are in it together. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Arbetsformedlingen". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Toca Boca AB
(org.nr 556870-3721), https://www.noidgames.com/
Lumaparksvägen 13a (visa karta
)
120 31 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Noid Jobbnummer
8000341